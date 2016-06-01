10 laid back ways to give your home beach hut vibes

Some celebrities might seem as though they are permanently on vacation but for the rest of us it's only a dream. Well, it was… until we started thinking about how we could make our homes feel a little less stale and a whole lot more seafront in style.

Creating a beach hut vibe in your home doesn't mean that you need to import a few tonnes of sand into your living room, though that's always an option if you like the idea. More practically, we think that certain materials and pieces of furniture can give you that holiday feeling and the best part is, you'll never get post-holiday blues!