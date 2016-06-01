Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 laid back ways to give your home beach hut vibes

press profile homify press profile homify
Weishäupl, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal GardenFurniture
Loading admin actions …

Some celebrities might seem as though they are permanently on vacation but for the rest of us it's only a dream. Well, it was… until we started thinking about how we could make our homes feel a little less stale and a whole lot more seafront in style.

Creating a beach hut vibe in your home doesn't mean that you need to import a few tonnes of sand into your living room, though that's always an option if you like the idea. More practically, we think that certain materials and pieces of furniture can give you that holiday feeling and the best part is, you'll never get post-holiday blues!

1. Don't be scared of white

Pobble House, Guy Hollaway Guy Hollaway Modern houses
Guy Hollaway

Pobble House

Guy Hollaway
Guy Hollaway
Guy Hollaway

If you want to achieve the beach hut look you're going to need to overcome your fear of white interiors. Just painting the walls will work, as accent colours can be brought in with your furnishings, but you can't avoid it altogether.

2. Go all out with the theme

Jago House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern houses
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Jago House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

This is the scariest suggestion: painting your home so that it resembles a colourful beach hut. This is a bold move but you can't deny that this home from The Manser Practice looks like a very happy place to come back to at the end of a long day. Yellow is optional, so a more refined white and navy scheme would also look great!

3. Think about every room

Silversparkle Children's High Hut Bed Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Cuckooland

Silversparkle Children's High Hut Bed

Cuckooland
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

It's not just the main social areas that can take on a holiday hut feel. This delightful hut bed looks every inch the perfect beach retreat but your kids can sleep soundly in it every night. So cute for a nursery!

4. Get creative with driftwood

Vintage Hat and coat rack Seagirl and Magpie Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Seagirl and Magpie

Vintage Hat and coat rack

Seagirl and Magpie
Seagirl and Magpie
Seagirl and Magpie

It's one of those things that has become synonymous with the beach and driftwood is a surprisingly versatile material. Perfect for making unusual coat hooks or even shelves from, it really brings a bit of sea air goodness into your home.

5. Accessorise with some beachy colours

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

All those extra touches that make a house a home are perfect for a bit of beach inspiration. Try to get cushions in natural colours that resemble sand and sea and for the ultimate touch, a striped blind will really turn your home into a haute couture hut!

6. Soak up some rays on sun loungers

Weishäupl, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal GardenFurniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

If you're keen to make your whole home lend itself to the beach hut theme don't forget your garden. The perfect excuse to get some stunning sun loungers in, we think this is an investment you won't regret come the summer months.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Baskets and beach huts go hand-in-hand

Beach & Bath, Ville & Campagne - Home collection Ville & Campagne - Home collection BathroomTextiles & accessories
Ville &amp; Campagne—Home collection

Beach & Bath

Ville & Campagne - Home collection
Ville &amp; Campagne—Home collection
Ville & Campagne - Home collection

Certain materials really make you think of the beach. For us, rattan does just that. A great material for making shabby chic baskets, we think they look fantastic in a bathroom and make for ideal soap holders.

8. Strengthen your al fresco dining game

La casita del mar, Selecta HOME Selecta HOME Modern houses
Selecta HOME

Selecta HOME
Selecta HOME
Selecta HOME

Beach huts are all about getting out there and enjoying the great outdoors so creating a lovely patio where you can cook and eat is a good way to capture that relaxed holiday vibe. Barbecues can be an all year round treat if you enclose them!

9. Induce a little shed envy

Beach house Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Gym
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Beach house

Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

If you're not keen on painting your whole house but you do like a nautical style, why not transform your bog standard shed into a miniature beach hut? A couple of hours spent painting will yield great results. Plus, isn't this one just adorable? At last, somewhere to store your wellies!

10. Wood, wood and more wood

Downland Shepherd Hut Nodmore Interior Downland Shepherd Huts Modern garage/shed
Downland Shepherd Huts

Downland Shepherd Hut Nodmore Interior

Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts

Wood will definitely need to be a key material in your interior revamp if you want to capture the carefree essence of a holiday hut. Furniture, wall cladding and even storage accessories can all be brought into play but if you worry about everything looking a bit samey, simply switch up the colours and varieties that you use. 

For more seafront home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Beachfront Beauty.

The Home that's Zingy Inside
Are you a fan of beach styling? Leave a comment and let us know which ideas would best work in your home!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks