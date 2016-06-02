The Fantastic Futuristic Farmhouse

Designed by Meulen Architects, this sprawling double-storey house boasts nearly 750sqm under roof and is surrounded by serenity and tranquillity. Since the home is built beside a private golf course and parkland, there has been a conscious effort to design the structure to look like a natural extension to the landscape.
When the owners aren't out playing a round of golf or exploring their natural surrounds, they are found inside the home's grand living zones, which have been designed specifically for socialising and entertaining. Tastefully decorated, the décor feels like an art gallery since it is filled with a collection of local and international artwork and sculptures.
We've been invited to explore the home and surrounds in detail so scroll down to begin.
With unrestricted views of the countryside, the expansiveness of this home is certain to catch your attention as you approach the house. Located in Centurion, South Africa, the home has been designed free from high boundaries and electric fencing, which is common to most luxury houses in this part of the world.
A concept for a contemporary farmhouse came about early since the planning codes of this housing estate required buildings to adhere to specific use of materials and certain forms. The floating double pitched slate roof also played a huge role in the development of the concept and reinforces the contemporary nature of the design.
From our perspective we can observe how the floating roof appears to rest precariously on top of a wall of glass, while the slightly elevated al fresco to the side encourages landscaped terraces to connect the house to the countryside.
Once inside, you become witness to how effortlessly the open plan spaces flow into one another, with the living room, dining room and kitchen all in close proximity to each other. The frame-less folding doors create an invisible threshold between the inside and the outside and when completely open, the al fresco becomes an extension of the internal spaces.
The al fresco area is impressive in isolation and accommodates a bar and an extensive seating area, making it ideal for entertaining during the warmer months when the swimming pool is in full use.
As mentioned earlier, the owners are keen art enthusiasts so it was only natural for their new home to be arranged to host their favourite pieces. This fragmented metal sculpture makes for a compelling inclusion in the décor and will no doubt be a talking point whenever visitors are over.
A neutral scheme adds to the sense of depth and space established within the expanses of the living zones. Breaking up the space is a very select arrangement of furnishings that are composed of natural timber and soft fabrics with subtle forms.
Orientating the house northwards allows for the home to be naturally lit all year round and provides expansive views of the garden from nearly every room. The views from the dining room table are out of this world.
It was of utmost importance that the interior spaces and finishes remained true to the architecture. It was for this reason that interiors decorators from M Square Lifestyle Design were appointed to the task.
As expected in a build of such quality, there are no shortfalls to be found inside this multimedia room. There is a sense of creativeness to the contemporary décor, which brings both looks and functionality.
Exposed materials of timber, steel, stone and concrete find their way into the interiors of the home through surprising outlets. The bold and unashamed use of these strong materials for the interior scheme acts as means of blending the outdoors and interiors together.
Pictured is one of the many architectural surprises found while walking through the home. As you walk down a hallway towards the bedroom, a section of the wall becomes a window where a water feature flows directly opposite. The sounds of trickling water find their way inside, calming those walking by.
All the rooms have been organised around the double volume living space, which becomes central to the family’s lifestyle. Two en suite kid's bedrooms are positioned on the western wing, with each having their own private balconies, which is obviously a luxury few children are fortunate enough to enjoy.
To conclude our visit to this contemporary farmhouse, we are privileged to have a peak inside the master bedroom. The design of the main bedroom incorporates a private lounge, en suite bathroom and a discreetly screened walk-in dressing room.
A tinted glass screen gracefully offers privacy for the dressing room while adding an element of luxury with its high gloss finish. We love how the private lounge appears to overflow onto the private balcony where the magnificent views of the countryside can be enjoyed.
To tour another unbelievable home by the same architect, check out: The Home from Another World.