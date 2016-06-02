The Fantastic Futuristic Farmhouse

Designed by Meulen Architects, this sprawling double-storey house boasts nearly 750sqm under roof and is surrounded by serenity and tranquillity. Since the home is built beside a private golf course and parkland, there has been a conscious effort to design the structure to look like a natural extension to the landscape.

When the owners aren't out playing a round of golf or exploring their natural surrounds, they are found inside the home's grand living zones, which have been designed specifically for socialising and entertaining. Tastefully decorated, the décor feels like an art gallery since it is filled with a collection of local and international artwork and sculptures.

We've been invited to explore the home and surrounds in detail so scroll down to begin.