Before and After: Woeful Warehouse Reborn as a Happy Home

H M Design have given a real master class as to how you turn abandoned, industrial buildings into stunningly Zen homes that have a style all of their own. Far from being an obviously converted warehouse type building, the warmth, layout and finishing touches in this extraordinary space really lend themselves to any of the most cutting edge architectural designs out there.
We are so impressed by how the vast, open spaces of this home have been maintained and not boxed in when the restoration took place. But enough listening to us wax lyrical about this lovely project, let's take a proper look!
You have to admit that the proportions of this building and the stunning roof trusses certainly give a lot of scope for development. We won't say that it was beyond saving as it clearly wasn't.
One thing we will point out, however, is just what a huge undertaking it would be to try and domesticate such a wild and abandoned building. Love the size but hate the amount of work it would take to make it useable!
It's hard to believe that plaster and dark wood stain can have such a huge impact on a space but here is the proof. Gone is the run down and almost agricultural vibe of the former building and here now stands a wide open home that has sought to make the most of every nuance of natural light
The woodburner, sitting proudly in front of a pretty exposed brick wall, makes for the ultimate rustic touch and gives this living room such a sense of togetherness.
We could almost cry a tear of sadness for this spot as, while the size of the property is more than a little impressive, the façade is lacking even the most basic of beautifying features. What a terrible waste of such a promising spot.
From here the 'house' looks decidedly like an outdated office, with inefficient windows, a tatty roof and no real direction or defined style. Poor building!
This is what we are talking about! Heavy black cladding that touches on agricultural influences but makes them a stylish addition. Cleaned up brickwork, better windows and plenty of firewood all helping to create a real dream cabin feel. We certainly wouldn't mind being deserted in the woods in this house!
This is a home that looks modern, sophisticated and more to the point, built specifically.The design is so fresh you could absolutely believe this had just been constructed.
When the structure is strong, so too is the house. By keeping all of the framework out on display there is a sense of paying homage to the strength that has never faltered. It also feels so organic, calm and perfectly put together.
Keeping as many open panels as possible really helps the light to circulate and it's impressive to think that one woodburner is able to heat all of this space. That's eco-materials for you!
We managed to get six pictures in before admitting how jealous we are that we don't live here but this dining room tipped us over the edge. How could it not? More wood, more perfect plaster and then spacious, elegant surfaces that seem to beckon you in to enjoy a comforting meal with loved ones.
That's what we can feel permeating every inch of this project… love. There is a tangible respect for the building, admiration for the wood and then, shrouding all of that, a deep seated love for what this building has become and what it offers. That's something that neither money nor great design can fake.
For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Hats Off to this Transformed Terrace.