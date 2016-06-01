Before and After: Woeful Warehouse Reborn as a Happy Home

H M Design have given a real master class as to how you turn abandoned, industrial buildings into stunningly Zen homes that have a style all of their own. Far from being an obviously converted warehouse type building, the warmth, layout and finishing touches in this extraordinary space really lend themselves to any of the most cutting edge architectural designs out there.

We are so impressed by how the vast, open spaces of this home have been maintained and not boxed in when the restoration took place. But enough listening to us wax lyrical about this lovely project, let's take a proper look!