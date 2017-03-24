14 clever DIY bathroom upgrades to try this weekend

Sometimes a DIY intervention on the weekend is what is necessary to improve our homes. A tired bathroom can be one of the most depressing sights in your home as, no matter how much you clean it or add in some funky accessories, you'll just never like it as much as you want to.

Don't fret that it's time for a total overhaul as we have some amazing DIY upgrades that you can do and, in no time at all, you'll have the feel of a new bathroom with none of the expense or hassle.

Ready to transform your room on a shoestring budget? Then let's begin!