7 quick tips to speed up your house cleaning

Is there anything better than coming home to a stylishly decorated (and spacious) home at the end of each day? How about a clean and tidy home? Because regardless of your personal taste and style, there is no denying the attraction that a neat space has. Not to mention the health benefits that go hand-in-hand with living in a dirt-free and spotless house. 

Unfortunately we all know that life has no mercy, which is why time and patience to keep that house spick and span is not always readily available. 

So, how about we introduce to you some quick and clever tips to boost your household cleaning? All it will cost you is 5 to 10 minutes of dedication each day to make your overall cleaning schedule much less hectic. 

Sound worth it? Then read on…

1. Lose the loose objects

The newspaper, the TV remote, that novel you’re busy with… these and more are all part and parcel of everyday objects that you find in almost any home, yet they add to visual clutter. 

Fortunately, there is a way around this in the form of stylish storage boxes, side tables, coffee tables, or any other smart furniture pieces that allow you to hide these and other objects that are necessary, yet need to be out of sight when not in use. 

Removing these small, loose objects goes a long way in visually cleaning up a space!

2. Take care of your living room

The living room is where we, well, live. And whether we’re watching TV or entertaining, we seldom go into the living room without adding things to it (like snacks). 

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a bit of nibble while lounging in front of the TV, just make sure to clean up after yourself when you’re done (our mothers were right all these years). The same goes for the scatter cushions that you rely on to make your TV time that much more comfy – rearrange them back to their original position once you’re finished. 

Being greeted by a tidy living room the next morning – and when returning home from work – not only boosts your home’s visual quality, but also your mood.

3. Bathroom tips

A minute or two of daily cleaning in the bathroom can lessen your overall cleaning ritual considerably. 

Hang up those wet towels after use. Make sure to put all the dirty laundry in your basket after showering or bathing. And be sure to keep a tea towel in your bathroom to give those taps a quick polish now and again – clean and shiny taps help to give a fresh impression. 

Looking for some expert bathroom designers? Look no further than homify.

4. For your bedroom

Making the bed is one of the simplest tasks in existence, yet also one that we put off the most. But taking the necessary minute or two to achieve a tidy bed (even if it’s just to straighten the duvet and rearrange those pillows) already makes a big difference. Try it! 

But your bedroom needs some fresh air as well, which is why we advise to leave a window open during the day, even if it’s just a tad. Or turn the ceiling fan on for a few minutes—anything to ventilate the space and get some new air moving. 

No need stumbling around in the dark – check out our tips for: Exceptional Bedroom Lighting.

5. Some TLC for the kitchen

Doing the dishes is a job that most of us hate, which accounts for the huge popularity in dishwashing machines! Regardless though, even just rinsing those plates after dinner already makes a difference, as they will be much cleaner the next day for when you do get around to washing them. 

But should you encounter the occasional spark of energy after doing dishes, grab a cloth and quickly work over the stove to clean off spots and splatters. Not only will this make for a cleaner kitchen, it can also help to prevent bad odours and pesticides.

6. Place a laundry basket in each bedroom

Ensuring that every bedroom has a laundry basket will cause less of a hassle in collecting dirty laundry throughout the house. No more socks on the living room sofa, and no more jackets over the dining room chairs.

Your laundry ritual will speed up considerably because of this, as you won’t be spending who knows how long seeking out laundry pieces in peculiar places.

7. Reconsider your cleaning schedule

Most people opt for clearing out an entire day to house cleaning, which is usually over the weekend. To each his own, but may we suggest splitting this up into two half days instead of one full day? For example, you may designate one day to the ground floor, and the other cleaning day to the upstairs areas. 

Dividing your work like this will make it seem less daunting, and you can go about your cleaning much quicker then.

Got any more hints for speeding up house cleaning? We'd love to hear them in our comments section, below!

