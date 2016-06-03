Family home decor with beautiful landscape

The home we're looking at today has everything the modern buyer could dream of. From the exterior, which complements the landscape beautifully, to the bright and contemporary interior, every element reveals well planned and perfectly executed design.
Of course, when it comes to architecture, the aesthetics are only one aspect to consider. The real draw card of this particular house are the high-tech features, courtesy of home solutions experts iHaus. The property is extremely energy efficient and boasts innovative security features, making it one of the safest and most liveable homes we've seen so far.
Let's take a closer look…
As you can see, there's nothing obtrusive about this modern home. It sits perfectly within its environment, with the timber frontage creating a connection to the surrounding nature. The façade has been given a classic white coating and soft grey frames around the windows provide distinction without interrupting the flow of the design.
The frame of the home forms an L-shape, creating the perfect area for a terrace, where the lucky owners can sit and enjoy the sun in total comfort. The grassy area, with luscious plants and trees, which provide privacy and shade, make it perfect for a family who enjoy the outdoors. But, this is only the beginning…
The generously proportioned interior benefits from an open floor plan and 360 floor-to-ceiling windows, which flood the living areas with light and create an even greater sense of space.
From first glance, you would never guess the extent of the high-tech systems in place. These include energy efficient heating and lighting, as well as an integrated audio system and sophisticated security features, which can all be monitored and controlled via a smartphone or tablet. This complex system is connected to the Internet and, believe it or not, the heating is automatically adjusted in relation to the most up-to-date weather forecast!
There's no chance of this home overheating and cold winters are a thing of the past.
This bedroom probably isn't what you'd expect from an attic space as it's everything a typical attic isn't; light, spacious and modern. There's even a balcony, which can be accessed through the sliding patio doors, which frame a pleasant view onto the greenery outside.
However, as with the living area, it's not just about visual appeal. The wireless smoke detectors in here are ultra-sensitive and the burglar alarms respond with coloured light and sound signals to instantly alert the occupants of any intruders, whilst also making intruders aware the police are on their way. These signals are also linked to the occupant's smart phone so they can respond accordingly wherever they are. With all these security measures, it's fair to say that anyone staying here can sleep easy.
In the bathroom, comfort and modern design are just as much of a priority as anywhere in the house. The energy-saving potential of the property is furthered in the bathroom with light sensors activated by movement, ensuring no lights are left on when nobody is home. Such details can save a further 30% of the already low energy costs.
To again focus on the aesthetics of the room, the neutral colour scheme is the perfect choice for a space that is all about relaxation and rejuvenation. The soft lighting and clean, simple design make the bathroom somewhere the occupants want to spend time, rather than a purely functional part of the home.
With the combination of technical features and elegant interior design, this really is a home to be proud of.
