Family home decor with beautiful landscape

The home we're looking at today has everything the modern buyer could dream of. From the exterior, which complements the landscape beautifully, to the bright and contemporary interior, every element reveals well planned and perfectly executed design.

Of course, when it comes to architecture, the aesthetics are only one aspect to consider. The real draw card of this particular house are the high-tech features, courtesy of home solutions experts iHaus. The property is extremely energy efficient and boasts innovative security features, making it one of the safest and most liveable homes we've seen so far.

Let's take a closer look…