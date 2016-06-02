A Suffolk Suburban Home Fit for Royalty

One of the initial projects undertaken in the UK by Baufritz, the house we are going to look at today is by no means a training exercise. In fact, it's so up-to-the-minute, you'd be forgiven for assuming that it was actually only completed last week.

’The Webbs house is a contemporary design with extensive glazing to the front to make the most of the exceptional views. The house has a striking off-set pitched roof that gives the house a modern feel whilst maintaining continuity with the streetscape in which the other, more traditional looking homes, all have pitched roofs. At the front of the house there is a steep downward sloping driveway into the garage below. The basement was expertly constructed by our partner firm Glatthaar, a leading European basement builder.’

Attempting to stand out and blend in is no easy task but this house seamlessly manages both, making it popular with passers by, neighbours and now, you! Take a look with us and see if you agree that this is one contemporary home that is sure to inspire.