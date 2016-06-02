11 gorgeous ways that tiles can transform your rooms

Tiles are one of those amazingly versa-tile (sorry) products that can be used almost anywhere and to great effect. If you want a super modern kitchen, white subway tiles are great but if you want a dark and brooding bathroom, tiles should be your go to material there as well.

We've found some of the most incredible ways that tiles can impact on your home so take a look and see if they might be exactly what you need in your next interior design project. You might have been thinking that you wanted wood flooring but just you wait…