Before and After: This Old House Got a Charm Upgrade

It's not often that we take a look at the 'before' pictures and acknowledge that we can see any potential in a property but today is the exception to the rule. A cute little character house, we think there is bags of opportunity for development and improvement and can't wait to how you what the team at NonWarp accomplished.

We don't think we have the vision of some of the designers that we showcase but today we are totally overwhelmed and confused by what the owners were hoping to achieve. But boy, does it look good! Let's take a look…