7 vital things you mustn't neglect in your dining room

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern dining room
If you're thinking about giving your dining room a taste injection, don't do anything before reading this article! We've brought everything you absolutely need to have in your room all together in one place so you can check off the list as you purchase, decorate or plan.

It's not only about tables and chairs, you know. If that's what you thought, thank goodness we're here! Grab a snack and let's start talking about your dream dining room and everything it needs to take into account to be a triumph.

1. Identify all the functions

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern dining room
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Naturally, you are going to eat in your dining room  but what else is on the cards? Meetings? Homework? Once you know what everyone is going to be doing in the room, you can start to tailor your design. Otherwise you'll soon find it lacking in key functionality.

It's all about planning ahead so if you know there is a chance that 10 people will be gathered at your table one day, buy one that can accommodate that many people from the start!

2. Bums need seats

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This might sound like we're being a little patronising but we really aren't. You'd be shocked at how many people actually don't buy enough chairs when selecting a dining room set so don't be that plum!

Think about how many people you have in your family then consider who you invite over for food most commonly. Add the numbers together and add maybe another two, just in case. Nobody likes having to perch on garden chairs while they eat!

3. Keep it in close quarters

casa ciocastias, laura zilinski arquitecta laura zilinski arquitecta Modern dining room
laura zilinski arquitecta

Keeping your dining room close to the kitchen makes sense for a whole number of reasons, not least that you will have to carry food a shorter distance when it's time to dish up.

There is a natural symbiosis between the kitchen and dining room and we think it's worth preserving that and even looking to emphasise it with coordinated room decoration. Or, if you're feeling brave and fancy a bigger project, turn them into one open plan space.

4. Don't skimp on the decorating

Loreto, FEF Arquitectas FEF Arquitectas Modern dining room
FEF Arquitectas

It seems that a few people eye their dining space as an occasional room, opting to eat in less formal settings the majority of the time. However,  if you take the time to decorate it beautifully, like this example from FEF Architects, try to use it more.

You don't have to keep rooms for best any more as the eighties are long gone. Make the most of every room in your home and enjoy them. No bargain paint in here, ok?

5. Shine a light

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern dining room Wood Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

You want to be able to see what you're eating so why not take the opportunity to invest in something a little bit more special than just a standard main light? You'll be your very own captive audience as, sat at the table, you won't be able to help glancing your eyes up to look at your fixtures.

We can't deny that we always love something a little more ornate and, well, obnoxious, but if crystal chandeliers aren't your thing, how about something simpler but still oversized?

6. Go all out with your table

EN LA JUSTA MEDIDA, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Classic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

We think this tip really speaks for itself but let us help you try to justify spending a considerable amount of money on a dining table. This is a piece of furniture that could last you a lifetime if you choose the right piece. It will also form the cornerstone of your daily family get togethers and will have a big impact on the rest of the room's styling. Now tell us why you should get something cheap that will do for now

Always try to look at large items as investments. If you care well for them they will last and if you need to balance the books, just think about how much it will cost per meal to use the table over a lifetime. We're talking pennies!

7. Don't shy away from vibrant colours

Galpón Lola, Pop Arq Pop Arq Industrial style dining room
Pop Arq

If there was ever a room that could effortlessly handle an injection of big, bold colour, it's your dining room. We don't know what it is about that one space but it can really adapt to the more eye-catching end of the spectrum and make it look fabulous, rather than too much.

We think rich jewel shades are the way to go so think ruby, emerald green and rich purples. In fact, try to imagine what the dining room in Buckingham Palace might look like and take it from there. We're joking, of course, but rich colours will really finish your space off to perfection.

For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Delicious Dining Room Tables.

The Fantastic Futuristic Farmhouse
Is your dining room next on the revamp list? Did any of these ideas give you some inspiration? If so, let us know in the comments!

