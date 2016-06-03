Living the High Life in this Loft Conversion

Nuspace are fast becoming one of the UK leaders in amazing loft conversions and they have yet again proved their credentials with this stunning Chelsea project. Taking a simply outstanding townhouse, the team have sought to make as little impact on the external façade as possible, while dramatically enlarging and altering the interior space. As you'd expect, the results are incredible!

A large double bedroom complete with en suite bathroom has been put into place and, thanks to neutral decorating and simple styling, the impact is wonderful. Let's take a look and see if you could be tempted to build up into your loft space.