Living the High Life in this Loft Conversion

Nuspace are fast becoming one of the UK leaders in amazing loft conversions and they have yet again proved their credentials with this stunning Chelsea project. Taking a simply outstanding townhouse, the team have sought to make as little impact on the external façade as possible, while dramatically enlarging and altering the interior space. As you'd expect, the results are incredible!

A large double bedroom complete with en suite bathroom has been put into place and, thanks to neutral decorating and simple styling, the impact is wonderful. Let's take a look and see if you could be tempted to build up into your loft space.

Minimal impact

​double mansard loft conversion chelsea homify Modern houses
While we can't deny that you can see the new loft conversion from here, we think you'll agree that it has blended in with the original house like a dream. If anything, it adds something rather than detracting from the natural elegance and grace that London townhouses offer.

Finished simply and with wonderful window symmetry, this is already an exciting project and we feel sure that the neighbours will have already started planning their own conversion too!

Double take

​double mansard loft conversion chelsea homify Modern houses
Taking a look to see what the new addition has done to the rear elevation, as that's often where the most clues lie, we are shocked to see that very little has changed. It's a lovely thing to see and all the other additions are distracting our eyes far more than the loft.

This is clearly a home that values extra space so we assume it's a family property. Seeing just what exacting standards everything else has been built to, we have no doubts whatsoever that this will be a class A addition inside.

White and wonderful

​double mansard loft conversion chelsea homify Modern style bedroom
Some people live by the rule that bigger isn't always better but in the case of this perfect double bedroom, we think size is everything. It's astonishing to see just how much valuable room has been gained simply by building up into the loft.

The white washed flooring, bright walls and elegant minimalist scheme have sought to make the most of this covetable room and those dormer windows light the space with ease. We bet there were some serious arguments as to who would claim this room!

A little privacy goes a long way

​double mansard loft conversion chelsea homify Modern bathroom
It makes perfect sense to always include an en suite bathroom alongside a loft conversion bedroom as who wants to traipse all the way downstairs when they need the toilet? What impresses is just how wonderfully balanced and scheme-sympathetic this little slice of luxury is.

Matching the bedroom in every way possible, this is a super addition that is again drenched in natural light and modern convenience. At the other end lies a generous shower so really all you'd need is a fridge up here and you'd never need venture downstairs again!

Beautiful transition

​double mansard loft conversion chelsea homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
You wouldn't expect Nuspace to falter when it came to integrating the new addition with the existing house and they haven't disappointed. This easy, natural staircase doesn't increase in gradient. It simply leads on from the rest of the stairs, making it feel as though it has always been here. 

What an absolutely delightful way to add an extra room!

For more loft conversion inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Ultimate British Loft Conversion.

Are you interested in the potential of a loft conversion for your home? Would one make a big impact on your life? Share your thoughts!

