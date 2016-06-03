Top tips to ensure you choose perfect kitchen furniture

Getting to grips with a kitchen overhaul can seem like a mammoth task but we think we have broken it down into manageable chunks, which will see you choosing a kitchen that you'll be delighted with for a lifetime.
A kitchen is a huge investment, both financially and time-wise. Plus, it's a room that will enjoy daily use so you need to be sure that you've gotten exactly what you want, first time around. If you blow your budget now and then don't like something later, it's going to be an interior design nightmare and putting it right certainly won't be easy.
Let's be sensible and talk about how you can enjoy a foolproof kitchen revamp!
A key feature in so many kitchens these days, an island is not for everybody so don't feel as though you absolutely have to have one. Assess your space, identify your needs and really imagine how much benefit one would bring to your room.
If you don't have the space for a dining table, an island can be a great alternative when it doubles up as a breakfast bar. However, in a smaller room it will simply drink up all the floor space and leave you regretting your choice.
Never, and we mean never try to buy anything for your kitchen until you are sure you have the exact measurements of your space. Measure once, twice and even a third time for luck and then you know you will be selecting something perfectly proportional and usable for your room.
We adore this creation from Honey & Spice but you wouldn't want to try and fit it in a galley kitchen, would you?
Knowing how much storage you will need is a vital part of your kitchen planning process as everyone is different. If you collect crockery, take this into account. If you're a keen cook you're going to need a lot of cupboard space for your ingredients.
Never be glib about storage or assume that you will be able to just
throw some things out to make more room. We all know that over a lifetime you will only buy more items so be ready and have the room to accommodate them.
If you've always wanted a bespoke oak kitchen that is exactly what you should have. Don't settle for beech as you'll always regret it and wish you had waited a little longer. Materials are a key part of your kitchen and if you have expensive taste, simply delay your project.
As well as knowing what you want your cupboards to be made from, it's vital that you think about how well all of your other items will blend together. A good rule of thumb is that natural materials will always work well together but do consider your colours carefully.
Knowing whether to go gloss or matt with your kitchen finish is a tricky one and, at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal taste. One thing we will say is that gloss is usually easier to clean, if that has any bearing on your decision.
A gloss finish will help to make a space feel bigger as it will reflect light easier but a matt look does have a knack for looking super contemporary.
With all the furniture dimensions taken care of, you can have a little fun picking out the colours that you want to use. Remember, you will be looking at this room everyday for a number of years so try to avoid simply going for something that is fashionable right now, unless you genuinely love it.
We often think that a very neutral main colour is a good idea as you can then highlight with accent tones and shades. Lime green might not be everyone's first choice but we think these stools look incredible!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Kitchen Ideas.