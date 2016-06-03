Before and After: Average Family House Adds Some Phwoar Factor

A blank canvas might be the perfect starting point for a new family home but at the same time, it takes a lot of vision and interior design know-how to be able to envisage what the end result could be. The team at Mariangel Coghlan has both of these in abundance and proves that with today's project.

Not ones to shy away from unusual finishes, bold colours and ingenious uses of space, the team sought to put together what can only be described as a totally unique and one-off family home that screams fun, togetherness and an appreciation of the finer things in life.

Let's take a look… but bring your sunglasses as some of these rooms are bright!