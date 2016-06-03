Before and After: Average Family House Adds Some Phwoar Factor

A blank canvas might be the perfect starting point for a new family home but at the same time, it takes a lot of vision and interior design know-how to be able to envisage what the end result could be. The team at Mariangel Coghlan has both of these in abundance and proves that with today's project.
Not ones to shy away from unusual finishes, bold colours and ingenious uses of space, the team sought to put together what can only be described as a totally unique and one-off family home that screams fun, togetherness and an appreciation of the finer things in life.
Let's take a look… but bring your sunglasses as some of these rooms are bright!
We did warn you that the house was a total blank canvas at the starting point of this project. Now you can appreciate just how true that was. Basically just a shell, this property offered as much potential as it required hard work but that did not scare the team one bit.
From bland, neutral and mono-textured comes a truly terrific, multifaceted home that you have to see to believe. We think you might even need to take a second look at some of the pictures!
This incredible scheme would be more than enough to make you buy a home just like it, are we right? The sheer style value is off the charts and we cannot quite believe what has happened. This can't be the same house, can it?
Offering endless natural tones and materials, this is an open plan room that oozes class, feels homely and manages to totally eradicate what was here before. And that brickwork. It's turned a modern looking shell into a heritage home instantly!
Grey is such a hot colour right now and when it looks this cool, it's no wonder. This house has been filled with chic tones that all work together and then, out of nowhere, a wonderful burst of vibrancy just pushes through. In this sitting area it's that delicious rug.
Everything about this spot looks as though it has been put in place to create an easy style of living and that's what seeps through this whole project; a sense of calm and enjoyable domestication, all offset with breathtaking style and luxury soft furnishings.
Don't you think this beautiful kid's room is the epitome of a fun? No grey in here as the children are clearly huge fans of neon bright, so what a treat that they have been allowed them. Wall murals, painted ducting and amazing storage all work together to create something so enjoyable that we're actually a little jealous.
A great way to contrast with the grown up, elegant finish of the open plan living and dining area, we think this shows just how important family is to these owners and by embracing that, the design team have made them their perfect home.
Ahhh, now we see a little more personality! With the kids having such a vibrant bedroom, clearly the adults wanted to get in on that action as well but in a slightly more refined way. This rich, earthy blue is the perfect choice and brings a natural calm to the space that few other colours can manage.
The wall storage looks incredible and actually give the whole space something of a holiday home feel, while stretching out into the en suite. Is there anything this design team can't perfect? If there is we haven't found it yet!
We're just going to put it out there right now, we want that shower. Desperately! How stunning is that large, enclosed haven of hygiene? It looks nothing short of luxurious and coupled with the elegant colour scheme throughout, this is a bathroom for grown ups.
When even your bathroom feels amazingly welcoming and relaxing, we think it must be an ordeal to force yourself to leave the house at all. In fact, we love this home so much that we wouldn't. Give us the keys, we want to lock ourselves in!
