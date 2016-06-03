8 inspiring little stair gardens to brighten up your home

If you've seen the title of this article felt confused then keep reading as interior stair gardens are a great way to pep up a sorely underestimated area in your home. We promise this isn't a joke, your stairs really can be a great place to keep some houseplants!

From large, boxed in installations to a few little potted goodies, you can brighten up your stairs no end by welcoming some leafy friends so take a look and see if you might be missing a decorating trick!