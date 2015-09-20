New York High Life

To conclude our tour, we take one last look inside the en-suite bathroom with the beautiful ceramic bathtub being the main focus. Placement of the tub has been aligned so that those taking a bath can enjoy the stunning views on show. However, there's no fear that someone might be looking in when they're bathing, because at this height nobody can look down on, over, or across at them.

To conclude, it appears that the family's easy transition into their new life in the heart of New York can be contributed to the design of their apartment which seems to meet all their needs. The owners had a vision for their apartment– clean design, a layout with the most panoramic views, and the celebration of a unique collection of Asian art. It's difficult to fault TCA's approach which appears to have achieved all their clients wishes.

