New York High Life

Welcome to one of New York's most desirable addresses. This luxurious penthouse apartment in the heart of Manhattan was recently refurbished by architect Wayne Turett of Turett Collaborative Architects. Their client had sought out the renown firm specifically for Turett’s design sensibility and experience in high-end residential architecture. Their faith in Turret's expertise was well placed with the penthouse being completely transformed into the stylish and elegant residence you see today.
The penthouse is situated on a beautiful tree-lined street and is within a short walking distance to some of Manhattan's top restaurants and boutique shops. Central Park is also nearby if the owners wish to take a stroll in one of the worlds most iconic parks. So who are the owners of the apartment you may ask? The owners are a professional couple with young children who have recently moved to central New York from a suburban estate. It's quite a change of scenery and lifestyle for the family but they have embraced their new surroundings 55 floors above.
Penthouse architecture demands unique consideration with the layout, flow, and internal settings coordinated differently compared to that of normal homes. Here, a grand social zone forms as the main gathering point for the family and is comprised of areas for dining and relaxation. TCA have designed the space to go beyond aesthetics and have taken full advantage of every square inch of available space. There's a sense of openness and comfort optimized by not only careful attention to layout, but also by the arrangement and scale of the furniture. Subtle placement of furniture and pieces ensure that there is a distinction between the areas, while at the same time still giving the impression of a holistic space.
The master bedroom is the ultimate symbol of high-end luxury with lavish furnishings and the best finishes money can buy. Purple is the theme of the room with the shade pronouncing itself all from different textures throughout the décor. Using the colour purple in the bedroom is making a resurgence thanks to its calming and romantic qualities.
The en-suite bathroom is a truly special room in the home with almost panoramic views of New York on show. Clearly, the standalone tub is the most extravagant feature of this room with its spectacular curved ceramic.
A space for the owners to work from home was a high priority. The study is enclosed in glass which provides acoustic separation with no interruption space or views.
This kitchen showcases the enduring appeal of sky-high living in New York. Just imagine waking up to this view each morning while you sipped on your morning coffee. New York's best side is always on display through these amazing full-length windows that cover the entire length of the room.
Overall, the design of kitchen gives the impression of a well organised and hassle-free setting where the owners can undertake all their cooking without limitation. We love the stone island benchtop which not only looks incredible, but also provides an abundance of working space. TCA maintain clean, unbroken lines, and a heightened attention to finish by including seamless cabinetry, tucked-away appliances, and camouflaged electrical outlets and lighting.
To conclude our tour, we take one last look inside the en-suite bathroom with the beautiful ceramic bathtub being the main focus. Placement of the tub has been aligned so that those taking a bath can enjoy the stunning views on show. However, there's no fear that someone might be looking in when they're bathing, because at this height nobody can look down on, over, or across at them.
To conclude, it appears that the family's easy transition into their new life in the heart of New York can be contributed to the design of their apartment which seems to meet all their needs. The owners had a vision for their apartment– clean design, a layout with the most panoramic views, and the celebration of a unique collection of Asian art. It's difficult to fault TCA's approach which appears to have achieved all their clients wishes.
