Shabby chic furniture

Shabby Chic is a term used to describe a particular way to style and decorate your home. The term shabby chic (pronounced shabby “sheek”) was coined to outline characteristics of furnishings that have worn naturally over time, showing their age gracefully and having their own unique beauty and gracefulness in the imperfections they hold. The term also relates to new furniture and decorations that have been produced to deliberately look old, mimicking signs of wear and tear to create an almost antique-like look. The term can also be used to simply describe furniture and decoration from a past time, bearing the characteristics of a country style home or cottage theme.

Shabby chic allows for the subtle use of colour, soft textures, unfinished and distressed timber, iron and other period style décor, and it is often styled with a more feminine touch.

It is a great way to give a snug and comfortable air to your home, with the warmth of timber furniture and soft textiles creating a cosy atmosphere. Today we would like to show you some great examples of shabby chic, which may inspire you to move away from the often over-used and over-emphasised trend of sleek modern design and minimal interiors.