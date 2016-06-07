14 inspired designs to step up your home's staircase

It is crystal clear that a staircase is so much more than a mere transportation system from one floor to the next. The right staircase can become a stylish decorative element, one that flaunts a striking look and makes a chic statement about your interior space.

This is why architects and interior designers spend so much time dreaming up bigger and better designs when it comes to staircases, even for simple and short models like patio steps.

To celebrate this impressive feature, we have sought out 14 modern staircases here on homify that all have a “look at me” attitude. Let’s get right to it!