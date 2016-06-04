This Home Tells a Story of Countryside Seduction

Even the born and bred city slickers dream of escaping the rat race and finding themselves a home in the country. With sluggish morning and evening commutes, worsening pollution, nature seemingly so far off and, of course, limited time to spend with the family, it's only natural to consider the simpler and healthier lifestyle that the countryside offers.
For those of you who have been seriously considering the possibility of a moving to pastures new, perhaps this project might be the catalyst.
Scroll down and see what happens!
After weighing up their options, the owners of this country home have had no regrets since their move from the city. Their contemporary country home brings a quality of life that their old apartment never could. Pristine nature is all around, with the family always having plenty of time to go for walks in the grassy fields or explore the many walking trails of the nearby woodland.
In isolation, the building stands as an impressive and attractive structure that boasts a significant floor space over its two storeys. The design from Da Vinci Haus appears as an individual interpretation of the traditional country house.
There's a particular geometric pattern to the paved area and landscaping. Clearly the owners have plenty of time to look after their garden since every tree and blade of grass appears manicured and considered.
A paved area extends from the main building and leads to a swimming pool. Local stone and brickwork give an earthy feel to the modern pool area.
With the scent of the fresh cut grass on a Saturday morning and the kids splashing around in the pool, it's easy to forget the owner's previous life in the city.
In the grand dining space a statement is made by the carefully chosen table and seating. When placed against the neutral backdrop there is no need to do much else to create an impressive room.
This timber table has been positioned directly under a skylight, bringing life to everyday dining and making entertaining feel special. This is especially true at night time when the stars are shining brightly above.
After turning around we see the interior form has been designed around a hallow centre. Rooms on the upper level are positioned in a U-shape, resulting in the creation of a triple height void above the dining table.
A modern kitchen is located to the right hand side of the image, where we can see the impressive neutral scheme continues in stylish fashion.
Further inside the home, we find ourselves inside the living room, which takes shape as a cosy setting where the family settles in the evenings after school and work. All sofas are aligned in position in front of the plasma TV, which has been set against the wall. Speakers have been in-built into the cabinet for a genuine cinematic experience.
Once the television has been switched off attention naturally turns to the nature outside, which can be embraced at any time thanks to the full-length windows that frame the ground level.
A calming feel has been created in a bathroom by the choice of neutral shades, which balance out the bright whites of the sanitary ware. A sleek floating basin creates room for useful, moveable storage below while a 'his and her' dual sink unit brings a hassle free edge to this modern bathroom.
Wall-to-wall floor tiles have been used to frame the bathtub, which comes built with adjustable jet settings for a luxurious bathing experience.
The home and swimming pool light up spectacularly when the sun has set. There is a warm aura that exudes from the interiors of the main building and we cant help but feel tempted to knock on the door to be welcomed inside.
Speaking of temptation, we imagine it would be difficult to refuse a late night dip in that water!
Our tour ends here but be sure to check out this cracker of a country home: The A+ Extension that Changed Everything!