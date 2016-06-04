This Home Tells a Story of Countryside Seduction

Even the born and bred city slickers dream of escaping the rat race and finding themselves a home in the country. With sluggish morning and evening commutes, worsening pollution, nature seemingly so far off and, of course, limited time to spend with the family, it's only natural to consider the simpler and healthier lifestyle that the countryside offers.

For those of you who have been seriously considering the possibility of a moving to pastures new, perhaps this project might be the catalyst.

Scroll down and see what happens!