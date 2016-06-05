The Blissful Cabin Hidden in the Forest

Cabins have always been made from timber but few are finished in such a fashion as this. The dark stain applied to the timber brings a moody and mysterious aura to the building and is a surprise for the unsuspecting.

There certainly is an honesty to the way the building has been composed. You can tell the owners have an appreciation for the trades with the structure being built by the hands of skilled tradesmen. Even the cute mailbox has a certain homemade feel to it.

Morimoto Artelier revealed that the cabin design takes certain influences from chalet homes seen in the Swiss Alps. This is evident in the pitched roof, which can be see in the first image.