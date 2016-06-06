A Monolithic Home Friendly with Nature

Is it possible for a house of strong modern architecture to be built at one with nature? It does sounds quite conflicting but this project manages to do what many would doubt possible.

This home by ZD+A was designed in a way that encouraged an engagement between the building and nature. The architects aimed for the trees and plants to grow and attach themselves to the three level structure, creating a surprising home where nature and the built form blur.

Confused? You'll soon discover what we mean…