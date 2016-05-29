Top 5 Projects of the Week: Dazzling Hallways to an Unbelievable Bungalow Transformation!

Ignore that knock at the door. Switch your phone onto silent. Get comfortable and then let's take a few minutes to have a look back at our superstar Ideabooks of the last week here on homify.
All votes were cast (by you) and we take the pleasure of presenting them here. In no particular order (scroll down for that!) we'll see an amazing bungalow transformation, elegant ways to stop prying eyes in your garden and 10 examples of dazzling home hallways. We'll also take you on a couple of exclusive 360 tours; one of an out of this world house in South Africa and the other is closer to home but no less extraordinary.
Lights, camera, action!
If you're one of those people that simply sees your hallway as a way to get from one part of the house to another, stop that immediately! You are overlooking a prime opportunity to not only put your design stamp on another part of your home but also potentially giving guests a lacklustre first impression.
We think hallways should be given as much thought as every other room in the house so pulled together 10 examples of fabulous spaces that really show just what a vibrant and style-infused area they can be. Take a look for yourself and see if you are letting the side down with your current entrance hall, then think about planning a revamp!
It's the age old question: how do you enjoy your outside space without giving up your privacy? As soon as the sun comes out you might be tempted to get into the garden but it can really put a dampener on things if you are exposed to all of your neighbours.
We came up with some great ways that you can enjoy some fresh air without feeling as though you are on display, from adding external blinds to your own home to planting beautiful, tall hedges. We think we've found a solution for everyone so take a look and see what you think will work best for your outdoor space. Then grab your bathing suit and make the most of the British summer!
On homify it's our passion to find the very best houses from all across the globe. We may be a little biased but we believe we've found some absolute pearls in 2016.
This project by Meulen Architects immediately became a much appreciated addition to our collection of homes. The family orientated home entitled 'Kloof Road House' was designed for indoor/outdoor entertainment while maximising the views to the nearby nature reserve.
Stunning hardly covers it so if you missed this home the first time around, check it out NOW!
Gone are the days when bungalows were thought of as a bit naff or dated. Now they're often seen as perfect specimens for modern renovation projects thanks to their wonderfully boxy designs and easy to navigate spaces. This example is absolutely what we are talking about and what Puschmann Architecture created is proof incarnate that bungalows are not to be underestimated!
Amazingly contemporary, textural and colourful spaces have been created and the impact of the newly transformed house is incredible. Who needs stairs when your home can be a testament to everything that is right with modern design?
Sometimes it's nice to simply take a leisurely tour through a completely extravagant home to see just for a moment how the other half lives. Living on the coast is a luxury not afforded to most and such a spectacular location should always be at the forefront of the design of a coastal home.
Interior decorators Woadden Nash Interiors were enlisted to decorate this stunningly opulent home, where no expense has been spared and every fine detail has been considered. Don't miss seeing how they did it!
homify Top 5 will return again next week…