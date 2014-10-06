Cool gadgets for the home

What is a gadget? We may be hard pressed to define the word, but we all know one one when we see it. Most often, when we use the word gadget , we are referring to a device that is more than what is seems, to an object that serves multiple functions (even if one is its function is simply to look cool!). Some gadgets might be labelled tools, others accessories or decorations. Perhaps the most defining characteristic of a gadget is that it demonstrates unique and innovative design. Today, from our homify products, we present a list of truly imaginative and original designs. We are sure you'll find a gadget that you'd like to have in your home!