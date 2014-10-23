British industrial design

Industrial style living has gained popularity in recent years, as more warehouse style buildings are converted into residential properties, and the ever increasing desire to decorate in themes different to that of the existing status quo. When one thinks of industrial style living, what springs to mind? Is it the exposed walls of converted warehouses and factories? Is it the high ceilings of these buildings, and the heavy, low hanging lamps of the industrial era? Is it rustic decorations that may have seen better days? Maybe it is the mismatched furniture, or cold materials such as metal and glass? Whatever it may be, the industrial theme holds a certain quality and beauty in the age and vintage of the furnishings that make up an industrial themed room or home. Of course, you do not have to live in an ex-industrial building to decorate in this theme, any room of any home, house, flat or otherwise, can be turned into an industrial style space, reminiscent of a bygone era.