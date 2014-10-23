British industrial design

Industrial style living has gained popularity in recent years, as more warehouse style buildings are converted into residential properties, and the ever increasing desire to decorate in themes different to that of the existing status quo. When one thinks of industrial style living, what springs to mind? Is it the exposed walls of converted warehouses and factories? Is it the high ceilings of these buildings, and the heavy, low hanging lamps of the industrial era? Is it rustic decorations that may have seen better days? Maybe it is the mismatched furniture, or cold materials such as metal and glass? Whatever it may be, the industrial theme holds a certain quality and beauty in the age and vintage of the furnishings that make up an industrial themed room or home. Of course, you do not have to live in an ex-industrial building to decorate in this theme, any room of any home, house, flat or otherwise, can be turned into an industrial style space, reminiscent of a bygone era.
A prime example of a warehouse conversion that has been executed perfectly, is this East London home which is industrially alluring. Exposed beams of timber and steel line the roof and meet with the exposed brick wall at different points. Timber flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances also fit with the industrial theme. Highly desired residencies like this come at a price, so if you cannot afford an opulent warehouse conversion, do not be afraid to add in industrial touch to any type of home.
Heavy, low hanging lights with large globes and exposed cords are also one of the first things to spring to mind when we think of this topic. The lovely unpainted finish also adds to the antique like features sometimes reminiscent in an industrial home. Decorum are an online retailer who stocks these wonderful lamps, amongst many other lighting styles, and other home decorations.
The raw and brutalist nature of concrete and steel of different kinds, and different finishes also are reminiscent of the industrial theme. Concrete is a material used for parts of the home such as flooring, but is just as functional and visually appealing for fittings such as this original kitchen benchtop from Hoch Bau Architecture in Gloucestershire. A muted tone features in this kitchen, with unique benchtop and brushed steel fittings, paired perfectly to great visual effect.
Industrial decorating certainly follows a particular theme, which can often be identified by the mismatched nature, or one off pieces of furniture or decoration. This wonderful London home includes many industrial like features, such as the exposed brick wall, low hanging vintage lamps, and the Broadway style wall light, allowing the room to shine!
Mismatched furniture often features in industrial living and dining settings, which has been shown to great effect in this room. Different types of seating, mismatched cushions, and an unusual sized table add to the well thought out, but eclectic look of this dining setting. The large factory like windows light up the space, with the ever present exposed brick and hard flooring completing the theme. Industrial flooring is often cold, so throw down some carpets or rugs to keep the space warm in the cooler months, as seen here.
A not so over the top, modern take on an industrial kitchen and dining space, is this design from Adventures in Living, which includes many subtle elements of an industrial space. Very muted colours, with shades of grey, white, black and timber dominate the open plan space. Different finishes of steel are present in the appliances, rangehood and the dining table lights. Industrial style flooring complements the desired look and feel.
Andrea Felice from Bespoke Furniture in London is the brainchild behind this wonderfully brutalist, yet sleek and modern piece of furniture. Confronting, yet inviting at the same time, this piece is actually made of fibreboard, and faced with a 3mm sheet of aluminium. The handles are resin casts of oak, complete with thorns, playfully putting you at risk when attempting to open the doors! To view this piece in more detail, and other one-offs from Bespoke Furniture, click here.
This cute and innovative desk idea from London furniture and accessory company Loaf sure reminds us of an industrial warehouse metal grill. The handmade piece features a steel bronze finish and organiser compartments that can detached or be moved around. A simple way to add an industrial touch to any used corner or area in your room.
The natural, cold materials, and antique like fittings of this bathroom sink are exceptionally true to industrial bathroom motifs. The exposed pipes add an extra factory-like touch too. Britannicus Stone are a London based purveyor of stone and marble that is solely uniquely to Britain, appealling to those of us who wish to use only locally sourced materials. Click here to view this and other projects from Britannicus Stone.