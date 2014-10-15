Modern London homes round 2

London truly is a spectacular, world class city. It is known as the one of the most expensive cities on the planet, and it is for this reason a few weeks ago we decided to showcase some of the finest homes in our wonderful capital, to take you on a tour of how the wealthiest residents of this city live. We featured 6 different homes, from across all parts of London. Being such a wonderfully expansive city, housing more than 12 million people, it was only right that we did a second feature on some of London's most livable addresses, to again take you on a tour of some of the most opulent London residencies, from large new builds, to old renovated terrace homes.
Sitting atop this new high end proposal located on the Thames in Fulham, the penthouse of Chelsea Creek has an unbelievable outdoor setting with panoramic river and city views. In the distance you can easily see central london and all its iconic buildings including the London Eye, Liverpool St and Canary Wharf. The gardens have been designed by award-winning Landscape designers Aralia, and the development is set to be finished by years end.
Islington, certainly in more recent years, has always been a highly desirable area. This lovely Islington family home has been remodeled and extended on the ground floor, in an aim to merge the gap between indoors and out, through the installation of large glass doors and panels, attracting much more light than the original town house design would allow. The location of the staircase was moved to the rear of the home, now residing next to the huge glass window that faces the rear garden. The new glass doors allow sunlight to flood into the ground floor and for easy movement between the yard and inside. A deck has also been installed on the second floor, the perfect place for entertaining during the summer months. Not visible in this photo is the giant skylight acting as the decking floor, allowing in even more sunshine.
To see the rest of this project from Emmett Russell Architects, click here.
Just as in the above Islington home, this downstairs renovation has also had a large skylight installed to ensure the downstairs area is never in darkness. This shot, perfectly captured by interior and architecture photographer Peter Lander's Photography, immediately tells us this is no ordinary townhouse. The modern layout and design merges the indoors with the outside through the large floor to ceiling glass doors, a trend we see quite often on homify. Modern benchtops, appliances and lighting complete the modern industrial look framed by the exposed brick walls. Located just up the road from Islington, this Arsenal home is sure to please any gunners fan!
Looking more like it belongs on the Cornish coast than in SW6, this Fulham terrace home oozes coastal charm in the hustle and bustle of suburban London. Once again, ample lighting features here, with another large custom built skylight being installed. With the ever presence of sunshine (as much as London's climate will allow), stark white walls, and the unmissable painting of a dreamy beach scene, one would never feel too far from the water. Designed by CATO Creative, these interior designers and decorators have a number of beautiful projects along with this SW6 home which you can browse through here.
An amazing bespoke staircase to say the least. Located in a lavish apartment in north London's highly sought after Hampstead Heath, this bespoke staircase definitely has that 'wow' factor. At first glance, this staircase reminds us of a gushing waterfall, falling from the second floor above onto the jagged rocks below. Smart lighting effects further enhance the waterfall look, mimicking the sun bouncing off the flowing water and rockpool.
Piccadilly is one of London's most famous roads, running from Hyde Park Corner in the west, to Piccadilly Circus in the east. It is synonymous with inner city luxury, and the famous lights of Piccadilly Circus. This classic, Grade I listed home has been completely refurbished, without losing its air of 20th century wealth. The presence of warm timber tones and upholstered chairs and couches are classic of affluent 20th century London, and this home is similar to the decoration of the famous Ritz Hotel, also located on Piccadilly.