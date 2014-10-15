Modern London homes round 2

Islington, certainly in more recent years, has always been a highly desirable area. This lovely Islington family home has been remodeled and extended on the ground floor, in an aim to merge the gap between indoors and out, through the installation of large glass doors and panels, attracting much more light than the original town house design would allow. The location of the staircase was moved to the rear of the home, now residing next to the huge glass window that faces the rear garden. The new glass doors allow sunlight to flood into the ground floor and for easy movement between the yard and inside. A deck has also been installed on the second floor, the perfect place for entertaining during the summer months. Not visible in this photo is the giant skylight acting as the decking floor, allowing in even more sunshine.

