Offices of the 21st century

With so much of our time spent in the office, it is sometimes hard to imagine not having to wake up everyday to be there. Work often consumes our lives, and it can feel like every waking hour is spent at our desks, plugging away. However much time we do spend at work, it is nice to know that our workplace is a comfortable environment; a space we enjoy spending time in, and a place conducive to work and productivity.

The old notion of a very structured workplace, with set hours and a bland office environment has (thankfully) slowly broken down. With the introduction of the internet, many people work from home, or can work their own hours. Companies have realised the importance of taking care of their employees, and making them feel as comfortable as possible at work, in order for them to be happy, which, as a consequence, increases productivity levels. Companies such as Google and Soundcloud have created workplaces that everybody wants to work in, with nap rooms, cafes, and many activities in order for employees to be happier, more productive, and to help inspire creativity. So today, we are going to take you inside some office spaces which have done away with the old and dull stereotype of endless rows of grey cubicles, and have introduced work spaces that are bright, airy, and a little more interesting than how you may envision a typical office floor.