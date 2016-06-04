The 'Winter House' that's Wonderful All Year Round

Named 'Winter House', this wonderful garden annex has been created and brought to life by the exceptionally talented Tomaz Viana.

The perfect way to add some all year round garden enjoyment to any home, we really love the use of natural wood to create the frame and as much glazing as possible to let in a lot of sunlight and even starlight. We think this is a really unusual take on a summerhouse and perhaps that's where the alternative name came from.

So, let's take a look and see if you might like something similar for your home!