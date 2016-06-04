The 'Winter House' that's Wonderful All Year Round

Named 'Winter House', this wonderful garden annex has been created and brought to life by the exceptionally talented Tomaz Viana.
The perfect way to add some all year round garden enjoyment to any home, we really love the use of natural wood to create the frame and as much glazing as possible to let in a lot of sunlight and even starlight. We think this is a really unusual take on a summerhouse and perhaps that's where the alternative name came from.
So, let's take a look and see if you might like something similar for your home!
Imagine having guests over to your home for the first time and letting them see this. So much more than a regular summerhouse or greenhouse, we think this is the ultimate addition to any nature lover's garden.
The size of this beautiful independent building is great and naturally lends itself to a plethora of uses but, being big kids at heart, we think this would be the perfect sleepover spot!
It's great to see that the materials have been kept as natural as possible in this garden haven. So many outhouses are completed in metal or plastic so as to be weatherproof but with the right treatment, wood is a steadfast construction method.
This is almost like the ultimate treehouse, don't you think? Made from wood and offering fun in the garden whatever the weather or time of year, it's just a little more convenient having been set down on the ground.
This is why you want as much glazing as possible in a garden annex. Not only do you get the benefit of the building staying nice and warm, you can also drink in those garden views from every conceivable angle. That's important for all you green-fingered types out there.
So many different styles of window keep this from looking as though it has simply been bought from a DIY store and erected in minutes. We love that the custom element can't be overlooked.
Had this simply been a wooden clad box with a few windows, there would have been obvious comparisons with garden sheds but, thanks to inspired, unusual design, you can't deny that this is a little piece of outdoor architecture in its own right.
The jutting edge adds a certain level of space-age cool to this annex and makes it look like some kind of planetarium pod. That's fitting as we can imagine many nights of star gazing happening here!
When nature is a driving force behind design, you need to make sure you can access it easily and constantly. That's why we love that the windows can open here, not just simply doors. On a hot summer's day you could pop open the windows and enjoy easy relaxation with a cool breeze. In winter, lock them up tight to get cosy and snug.
What a fun, unique and beautiful addition to a garden this is. How do we get one?
