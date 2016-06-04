10 tremendous garden terraces that would make your neighbours jealous

Terraces add so much to a house and it's surprising that more people don't make better use of them. It's not only about decking and patio furniture as you can actually create something of an al fresco haven that essentially adds a whole other room to your property.
While we might not benefit from all year sunshine here in the UK, we can still create gorgeous outdoor areas so we found some of our favourites to show and inspire you. Now all we need to do is think really positive thoughts and hope for some good weather!
You'd be forgiven for thinking this terrace could be found on the continent but no, here it is in sunny-ish Britain. Finished with lovely products from Caribbean Blinds, this exemplar outdoor spot can be as open or closed off as you like. Perfect for when the weather turns!
Amazing, isn't it? The large stones, lit decking circle and subtle landscaping have made this London rooftop terrace a total dream that makes cityscape viewing easy as pie. Those stepping platforms are blowing us away!
Offering stunning views of the Cornish seafront, this balcony terrace shows you don't need a huge amount of space to make a big impact. Create something functional and let the setting do the rest. The seating is great but we call dibs on the beanbag!
Nothing about this terrace makes us unhappy so can you imagine owning this property and enjoying your breakfast out here? Amazing! Pretty flowerbeds, a view that money can't buy and stunning lighting have all made this something straight from a film set. Plus, that eclectic table is fabulous.
Great terrace design always takes into account what is overlooking the area. Here we see mature trees being put to great use as a privacy aid but then would you look at the funky colours being used? A heady mix of natural wood, perspex and neon brights, this space would make it feel like summer every day!
Sometimes you just don't need to over-egg the pudding so when a stunning home has a simple but elegant terrace, a few choice pieces of furniture are all you need. The selection of grey items here is great as they blend perfectly with the extension roof.
This house is exceptional in that it blends heritage structures with modern design so seamlessly and we think the simple flagstone terrace is the perfect bridge between the two. The flooring is classic, while the furniture is contemporary and taking in that view must feel like heaven on earth.
We couldn't not include any decking at all so how's this for some of the finest that you've ever seen? Looking out over a Cornish bay, this panoramic terrace is all about easy, languid enjoyment, hence the large number of loungers. Within easy reach of the top floor kitchen, you'd not struggle to grab a lemonade or a Pimms when it gets too warm!
Think you can't have a lovely terrace if you live in a built-up urban area? Think again! Turning this super rear garden into something of an enclosed courtyard, thanks to the high fencing, we think this simple and organic set up is charming. You only need to roll out the barbecue and you'd have al fresco perfection.
When rolling hills form part of your high-level view, your terrace needs to be able to take advantage of them. Glass safety rails prevent any obscuring and the way the decking leads to a point and a skylight for the bedroom below is amazing! A small bistro dining set would be the ultimate finishing touch.
