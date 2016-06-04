10 tremendous garden terraces that would make your neighbours jealous

Terraces add so much to a house and it's surprising that more people don't make better use of them. It's not only about decking and patio furniture as you can actually create something of an al fresco haven that essentially adds a whole other room to your property.

While we might not benefit from all year sunshine here in the UK, we can still create gorgeous outdoor areas so we found some of our favourites to show and inspire you. Now all we need to do is think really positive thoughts and hope for some good weather!