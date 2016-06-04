Before and After: Squalid Studio to Small Space Utopia

Ideeaa certainly don't mind taking on something of a challenge, as today's project will demonstrate. Though a small home to renovate, the amount of work needed was gargantuan and meant that what should have been a fast undertaking was actually a total redesign and restoration.
Going from dark and dank to bright and perfectly laid out, we think this superb studio will offer inspiration to anyone living small so be prepared to start planning your own overhaul!
Ok… so the wood flooring is quite pleasant but that's about it in this tiny little studio as this kitchen is the stuff of nightmares. Totally the wrong colour, as dated as can be and that industrial fluorescent light is hideous!
With a starting point like this, as least you know things can only get better, thank goodness.
This is more like it. This is the kind of stylish studio living that the movies had us believing we could enjoy on a shoestring budget and we are totally into it. Gone are all those naff finishes that really cheapened the space and we say a big hello to that fabulous new, light mezzanine addition.
Bright, spacious and perfectly considered for functionality, this is a home, not just a shell. Isn't that plain white kitchen so much more enticing? We might even learn to cook if we owned that!
Well, it's all very well having a fabulous large sliding door in your living room but what's the point if the room looks bare and beyond boring? Would it have killed people to put up some curtains?
That dark wooden flooring just isn't quite hitting the right note and the matching edging strip somehow makes it look worse. We're sure this will look far nicer with some furniture…
Lighter wood is so often the key to making a space feel much larger and more Zen and that is definitely the case here as the new flooring looks beautiful and really encourages careful furnishing.
Kept super simple, we think this living room with floor seating, absolutely resonates calming vibes. And with a bamboo blind up, the doors look much better as well. Adopting a fairly minimal scheme like this one would be a great excuse to throw out some clutter. Divine!
You may have noticed that the mezzanine level that's been created seemed a little unusual. Not used as a bedroom, it was specifically designed to work as a study, complete with desk railing. What an absolutely genius way to integrate safety and function, while affording the hard working resident an opportunity to look out over the rest of their home. Suddenly, our office feels a lot less cool and poorly lit in comparison.
Using a neutral colour scheme and minimalist styling, this small studio has been totally transformed into something utterly covetable. We never thought we'd want to downsize but we're really considering it now!
