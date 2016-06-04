Simple ideas to DIY home accessories

You don't have to be the UK's answer to Martha Stewart to be able to conjure up some super home accessories from the comfort of your own living room as DIY projects can be as simple as you want them to be. Our advice is to start small and gradually build up your confidence.

We've thought of a few fantastic projects that should take next to no time to complete but will leave you feeling proud of your efforts and happy with how your house looks. If you're feeling crafty, let's get to it!