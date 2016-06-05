13 pretty balconies that turn the heat up on summer

Oh what it is to have a super balcony to enjoy a little warmer weather on. But do you know how to make the most of yours? If you're scratching your head then it's homify to the rescue as we've found some of the cheeriest and most well thought out balconies ever!

From outdoor spaces filled with tropical plants to simple Zen ledges, we've got an idea for everyone and every balcony. So, kick off your shoes, grab a cold drink and let's get inspired!