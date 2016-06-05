Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pretty balconies that turn the heat up on summer

press profile homify
Moderne Möbel, Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Oh what it is to have a super balcony to enjoy a little warmer weather on. But do you know how to make the most of yours? If you're scratching your head then it's homify to the rescue as we've found some of the cheeriest and most well thought out balconies ever!

From outdoor spaces filled with tropical plants to simple Zen ledges, we've got an idea for everyone and every balcony. So, kick off your shoes, grab a cold drink and let's get inspired!

1. Be a jolly green giant

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur
A large balcony looks great with some considered landscaping and it really brings the summer vibe to life! Scènes d'extérieur have absolutely championed the cause here and put together the ultimate, heavenly outdoor utopia!

2. Get a little more artistic and adventurous

Jalousie sur une longère XVIII ème, Artiste Sculpteur
Don't fret if you only have the space for a small Juliet balcony because there's nothing stopping you from experimenting with something custom and creative. We love the idea of this iron cradle and it's the perfect summer reading spot!

3. Small and perfectly manicured is the way to go

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur
Some teak decking is really hitting the right sunny notes here and all those planters look phenomenal. All you need when the sun comes out is a deck chair and a jug of something refreshing and you'll be set for the whole day!

4. Feel the (faux) grass between your toes

Aménagement d'une terrasse plein sud de 45 m², Vertigo jardins
Without nature's help balconies can look a little industrial but even faux grass can look the part. Bean bags also make for the ultimate in slouchy comfort while you sunbathe!

5. Get back to the classics

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
If you have a balcony that overlooks a courtyard, some simple potted trees will give such a summer feel. Throw the doors open and let that warm feeling envelop your home.

6. Shed a little light on the situation

Roof terrace 2, Paul Newman Landscapes
When the weather is warm you want to enjoy your outdoor space for as long as possible. With that in mind, why not take the time to get some pretty lighting in place? We love these ornate lanterns that will make evening socialising a delight.

7. Totally tropical taste

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
White balcony furniture, draped muslin curtains and a view to die for are all summer staples and while we can't all have the luxury of a sea view, we think two out of three ain't bad!

8. Fall in love with Mediterranean vibes

Home Staging de Altura en Arturo Soria, Apersonal
Terracotta tiles add such a warm tone to any balcony that all you need is some minimalist furniture and… bam! Summer has arrived. We think some olive trees really finishes the look off perfectly.

9. Don't let anyone zap your Zen

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Creating a Zen garden on your balcony can be as simple as installing easy to maintain plants, crisp white gravel and a bench to reflect on. We think this one has such a summer's day feel to it!

10. Nestle yourself amongst nature

Balcon Paris 7, FIORELLINO paysagiste
A lime green bistro dining set? Could anything be more summery than that? Well, perhaps a jug of ice cold, fruity Pimms straight from the kitchen but that can sit on the table as the ideal accessory. All the greenery that's present in both the dining table and natural form looks the epitome of summer.

11. Live life on the edge

ARCHITEKTUR Haus Dr. Mertens, KAZANSKI . KEILHACKER URBAN DESIGN . ARCHITEKTUR
This isn't a balcony for a vertigo sufferer. However, for sun worshippers that live life on the edge, this really is the perfect place to spend long summer days. We might add a hammock just to test our own courage or a hot tub to raise the luxury stakes.

12. Hunker down in a humongous hammock

Moderne Möbel, Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
If summer is all about snuggling up in a warm spot for you then a hammock on your balcony is an absolute must! So much comfier than standard patio furniture, you can while away long lazy days by dozing in the shade.

13. Blink and you'd miss it

Loft D, Sieckmann Walther Architekten
Even the simplest and most minimalist of balconies can be a sun trapping haven in summer and we love these two! Understated chic is the name of the game here and thanks to all the privacy, you might even be able to get away with installing a sun lounger to solve the problem of pesky tan lines!

For more summer inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Step Guide To Planning A Memorable Summer Garden Party.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Spectacular Small Balconies to Wonderful White Interiors!
Would you like to add a little pizazz to your balcony? Did any of these ideas leave you feeling inspired? Let us know, below!

