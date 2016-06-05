Before and After: Poor Patio Transformed into Sumptious Spot

AD2 Design are not a team to be frightened off by a drab garden that is in dire need of updating. As well as their talents, today's project is the perfect demonstration of their love for all things luxurious and summery.
Taking a patio that had seen much better days, they waved a magic wand and created a patio that is essentially beyond compare. And that pool. Just wait until you see it! Prepare to be more than just a little envious and inspired as summer is here so a cool, crisp patio is a must!
As far as before pictures go, this is certainly not making our top 10 of most terrible but there is demonstrably a lot of room for improvement. Dated floor tiles are the main offenders but plastic patio furniture is certainly helping to make this scene a little less than stylish or modern.
It must have been a pleasant surprise for the design team that this was not a total shambles!
Wow… looking at the transformation that has taken place, perhaps we underestimated just how naff the patio looked before. This is such a stylish and contemporary take on a garden that we're really blown away. Thank goodness sleek decking has replaced all those awful tiles!
Beautiful gravelled banks, fashionable rattan furniture and edge perfect decking has made light work of transforming this outdoor area but we can't wait to get a closer look at that new pool.
One thing you have to give the former incarnation is that it was sizeable. Patios are so often a little undersized and end up looking cramped when you put furniture on them. That wouldn't have been possible here. We just can't understand why those tiles were ever chosen?
Looking drab and uninspired, we think was probably created in the 80s, as what other era liked apricot colours so much?
This patio has lost none of the size but gained all of the style and it's such an inspiration. It's actually really good to see decking having such a big impact as that is a project that anyone can complete at home. We're already planning something special of our own.
Effortlessly cool loungers look perfect, as does the rattan box furniture. And with a café style parasol you can choose to sun or shade yourself while admiring the amazing new garden!
We're not saying anything more about those tiles because our opinion has already been noted but that lawn sure needs some attention. A grey paving slab path looks just as uncared for as the grass and what a shabby show it is.
Patchy, dry and unkempt, the lawn is clearly not a treasured part of the garden so it makes perfect sense that most of it was removed to make way for something a whole lot more beautiful and worthy of bragging about.
We think this is a great way to inspire people to get a pool in their garden. After all, if you can't be bothered with tending to grass, just replace it with something you'll like a whole lot more. Who couldn't fall in love with this pool?
Beautifully surrounded by high-end tiles and swish loungers, we think this is the ultimate summer haven. Palm trees really add to the tropical effect and, with less grass to maintain, it looks to have come into its own. Perhaps it doesn't want to get replaced by a hot tub!
