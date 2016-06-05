The Welsh Home with Curves Where They Count

Rarely have we come across a home so well situated as this one. The way exterior materials have been treated and selected in order to blend in with the natural inflections of the landscape is utterly inspired. Just wait until you see the extremely special tiles!
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects championed this build and noted that,
A curved retaining wall nestles the building into the rear bank, creating a top-lit ground floor gallery for the clients’ collection of ceramics. The choice of oxidised copper-coated ceramic tiles and cedar boarding blend the scheme into the hues of the hillside. The highly insulated house is heated by a ground source heat pump augmented by a heat recovery system, resulting in a 60% reduction in energy usage compared to building regulations.
We can't wait a second longer so let's get up close and personal with this truly one-of-a-kind home!
It's full steam ahead to amazing design town with this build that has an undeniable Art Deco feel to it, thanks to the prolific use of curves and those shimmering exterior tiles. From a distance this must either look like a luxury liner or even a high-end swimming pool but we are so in love with it.
At every turn there is something new to dominate your attention, from the peaked overhang to those copper plated ceramic tiles, the use of curved cladding and the scale of the build. If this is what a new build can look like, we are 100% totally and utterly sold!
From this angle you really begin to take in what a spectacular effect those special tiles have. Whoever would think to use ceramic tiles that have been copper plated to achieve this organic and beautiful green patina? We will from now on.
The way the gently curved steel supports work so harmoniously with all the wood is simply awe-inspiring and all the interlacing colours blew our mind! Whatever can the inside look like if this is simply the façade?
Can you imagine what a task it must have been to commission specially curved glass, girders and cladding? While it might have been one heck of an undertaking, you can't deny that the final result made any struggle worthwhile.
With such a stunning view from the house it's no wonder that this panoramic set up was not optional. What a joy it must be to stand in the kitchen and look out over this scene. The fact that it's reciprocal for anyone looking up at the house makes it all the more amazing!
Now we feel a bit silly as we assumed the interior would have a retro feel but this is fabulously modern and fresh. What a welcome surprise, which further highlights the unusual style of the exterior.
This astounding monochrome kitchen still enjoys some of the curves of the outside but deftly offsets them with stark colours, sharp angles and ultra minimalism. The storage is also so subtle we can barely find the cupboards!
When the outside of your home is so special and unusual, there must be a certain amount of pressure to strive for an eclectic, quirky interior. We're so pleased that the owners resisted. By keeping everything open, pared back and understated, the shape and stature of the house continues to dominate, even from the inside.
Natural wood and glass mirrors the external features but apart from that, this is a wonderfully daring interior that makes no attempt to overshadow the house. Utterly spectacular!
