The Welsh Home with Curves Where They Count

Rarely have we come across a home so well situated as this one. The way exterior materials have been treated and selected in order to blend in with the natural inflections of the landscape is utterly inspired. Just wait until you see the extremely special tiles!

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects championed this build and noted that, A curved retaining wall nestles the building into the rear bank, creating a top-lit ground floor gallery for the clients’ collection of ceramics. The choice of oxidised copper-coated ceramic tiles and cedar boarding blend the scheme into the hues of the hillside. The highly insulated house is heated by a ground source heat pump augmented by a heat recovery system, resulting in a 60% reduction in energy usage compared to building regulations.

We can't wait a second longer so let's get up close and personal with this truly one-of-a-kind home!