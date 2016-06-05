Modern Single-Storey houses in trend

There might have been a time when bungalows and single-storey homes were considered to only be suitable for elderly residents. However, following a huge surge in popularity, they have become ever more stylish, stunning and unusual, meaning that more and more home builders are considering them.
We've found some of the most amazing single-storey homes to show you so prepare to treat your legs to a rest as we don't think you're going to want a standard house with stairs once you've seen these!
Does this look like a home for an old or infirm person? Absolutely not! This is a cutting edge, chic and contemporary dwelling that makes stairs a thing of the past. Those materials are so fresh we wonder why bungalows ever got a bad reputation!
Sporting a mere 75 square metres of interior space, this home from Casas Cube is as petite as it is interesting and beautiful. The mixture of grey and cream really keeps it modern!
Oh, come on! How can this outrageously cool single-storey home ever be thought of as old fashioned? it's that cool you could film movies and music videos here. And that pool… wow!
We officially declare single-storey homes to be some of the coolest around and are banishing all thoughts of outdated bungalows from your mind. This retro haven of awesomeness has replaced any negativity. Those rounded corners are so groovy and the blinds look as swish as anything!
When a home can look this great on one level, why over-egg the pudding by adding another? We love how the walls have become a feature, with amazing natural materials and lighting totally overshadowing the lack of second floor or pitched roof.
This incredible build looks like a Japanese puzzle box so at least you know it would deter burglars. Seriously though, the use of black structural materials and warm wooden cladding does add a certain dimension of privacy and authority so we dare you to tell this house it needs another floor!
Those doors and that roof! Aren't they just so eye-catching? A wonderfully open plan home, we think this is perfect over one level and makes such an impression by being wide instead of tall.
You might think that single-storey homes are necessarily smaller than conventional multi-floor homes. However, make no mistake about it, they still seek to make the most of some interesting and oversized features. Take a look at this amazing entrance and you'll see what we mean. That cladding is outrageous!
How's this for an entire estate on one floor? Following an incredible U-shape layout, this house is lacking nothing in the way of modern convenience, impressive stature or style. With double-height ceilings and wide open spaces galore, it's better than many two or more storey homes we've seen!
