Modern Single-Storey houses in trend

奥田の家, 五藤久佳デザインオフィス有限会社 五藤久佳デザインオフィス有限会社 Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

There might have been a time when bungalows and single-storey homes were considered to only be suitable for elderly residents. However, following a huge surge in popularity, they have become ever more stylish, stunning and unusual, meaning that more and more home builders are considering them.

We've found some of the most amazing single-storey homes to show you so prepare to treat your legs to a rest as we don't think you're going to want a standard house with stairs once you've seen these!

1. Shattering all your preconceptions

PROJEKT DOMU ASTRID (MAŁA) G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Does this look like a home for an old or infirm person? Absolutely not! This is a cutting edge, chic and contemporary dwelling that makes stairs a thing of the past. Those materials are so fresh we wonder why bungalows ever got a bad reputation!

2. Much more than just a box

homify Modern houses
Sporting a mere 75 square metres of interior space, this home from Casas Cube is as petite as it is interesting and beautiful. The mixture of grey and cream really keeps it modern!

3. Bring on the beach house vibes

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
Oh, come on! How can this outrageously cool single-storey home ever be thought of as old fashioned? it's that cool you could film movies and music videos here. And that pool… wow!

4. It's so retro, baby

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM NOEM Modern houses
We officially declare single-storey homes to be some of the coolest around and are banishing all thoughts of outdated bungalows from your mind. This retro haven of awesomeness has replaced any negativity. Those rounded corners are so groovy and the blinds look as swish as anything!

5. Who needs a second floor anyway?

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
When a home can look this great on one level, why over-egg the pudding by adding another? We love how the walls have become a feature, with amazing natural materials and lighting totally overshadowing the lack of second floor or pitched roof.

6. Is anyone home?

Musterhaus "freelance", smartshack smartshack Minimalist houses
This incredible build looks like a Japanese puzzle box so at least you know it would deter burglars. Seriously though, the use of black structural materials and warm wooden cladding does add a certain dimension of privacy and authority so we dare you to tell this house it needs another floor!

7. Out in the country

奥田の家, 五藤久佳デザインオフィス有限会社 五藤久佳デザインオフィス有限会社 Eclectic style houses
Those doors and that roof! Aren't they just so eye-catching? A wonderfully open plan home, we think this is perfect over one level and makes such an impression by being wide instead of tall.

8. Don't be mislead

近江八幡の家（車椅子生活者のための平屋住宅）, タクタク／クニヤス建築設計 タクタク／クニヤス建築設計 Modern houses
You might think that single-storey homes are necessarily smaller than conventional multi-floor homes. However, make no mistake about it, they still seek to make the most of some interesting and oversized features. Take a look at this amazing entrance and you'll see what we mean. That cladding is outrageous!

9. Making up for lost space

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
How's this for an entire estate on one floor? Following an incredible U-shape layout, this house is lacking nothing in the way of modern convenience, impressive stature or style. With double-height ceilings and wide open spaces galore, it's better than many two or more storey homes we've seen!

To look at some contrasting homes, take a scroll through this Ideabook: Two-Storey House Plans That Inspire.

The Welsh Home with Curves Where They Count
Would you consider living in a single-storey home? If not, why? We'd love to hear your reasons in the comments, below...

