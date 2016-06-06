Before and After: Tired Surrey Home Makes a Fresh Start

We are fast coming to the realisation that Bhavin Taylor Designs are some of the most innovative, forward-thinking projects out there. When it comes to transformative interior design schemes, today's project does nothing to shake our belief.

From a cluttered, hard to function home comes a staggeringly daring revamp that sees statement wallpaper and patterns really take centre stage and inject new life and personality into a tired property. Keen to see some of the most audacious styles ever? Then let's get looking!