Before and After: Tired Surrey Home Makes a Fresh Start

We are fast coming to the realisation that Bhavin Taylor Designs are some of the most innovative, forward-thinking projects out there. When it comes to transformative interior design schemes, today's project does nothing to shake our belief.
From a cluttered, hard to function home comes a staggeringly daring revamp that sees statement wallpaper and patterns really take centre stage and inject new life and personality into a tired property. Keen to see some of the most audacious styles ever? Then let's get looking!
If there's one thing you can't deny about this room it's that there's some personality going on. Far from being boring, it's clearly a much used and loved space but it does need some work to make it a more cohesive environment.
Pink chairs, mismatched furniture and overflowing storage all hint as to the creative nature of the residents but we think there is a much better scheme just around the corner…
We'll be shocked if you're not already on the phone intending to call the design team to make an appointment. This tidy, sleek and comfortable space seems to have sprung from nowhere but it looks so natural here. And it's definitely far from boring!
Wood flooring, vintage sofas and the original armchair add a lived in vibe but it's that ceiling that we can't stop staring at. What a great way to inject some pattern without going overboard on the walls. More people need to start using this technique.
This bedroom has clearly made an attempt to spice it up a bit but unfortunately fell woefully short of the mark. We're almost rooting for this house to have sorted itself out!
The bed is a work of art and certainly adds an element of fun and antique appreciation. Regrettably, the tatty clothes rail, plain walls and bad layout simply shrink the space to such an extreme that it must be hard to manoeuvre.
What a relief to see that the bed has stayed. We get the feeling the design team were really appreciative of some of the more eclectic items of furniture that were already in place. It's these key pieces that lead to the total transformation.
More wood flooring adds consistency but just look at that wall. Statement wallpaper has never looked so brave or good, blending perfectly with the antiques with contemporary pieces. You can be sure the resident lose no sleep over this room!
We have to say that this bathroom looks as though it really earns its keep. Filled with toiletries and functional items, there is little room for expression, storage or fun in here and, though it's certainly not a sad room, it could use a little pick me up.
The layout does nothing to help as everything feels in close quarters and the lack of charisma is tangible.
A huge thumbs up is what this bathroom is getting! Having changed the layout up significantly, there is exponentially more floor space, which has allowed a total style injection in the form of those tiles. What a great way to tie the theme in with the patterned ceiling of the living room.
The sleek suite items look super modern and a heated towel rail adds dual functionality. It must be a relief to now have some storage in here to hide away all those lotions and potions.
An astounding upgrade, this home now looks as creative and fun as it ever did but is now also shrouded in style and elegance. An absolute triumph!
For more interior design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Home that’s Zingy Inside.