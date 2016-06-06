Your browser is out-of-date.

8 cool ideas to create a teen-taming bedroom

Attic Teen Bedroom
’Urgh… Muuuum… my room is so lame!’ If you've ever had to suffer the indignant ranting of a tiresome teen as they flounce off to their bedroom in a sulk, you'll be keen to read on! We were all young once but remembering what would calm the nerves and temper of a tempestuous teenager can be tough. However, we think we've got some great ideas that might help you.

If you want to be in the running for Parent Of The Year, think about giving your teen's bedroom a significant style overhaul. You'll be surprised what additions will help to prevent hormone-induced strops so if you want to recapture a little Zen in your family home, you've come to the right place.

1. Make the walls funky and creative

Загородный дом "Natürliche"
No teen likes to think they are like every other so by making their bedroom one of a kind you will get instant parent points. Ask them what colours and styles they like and work together to come up with something awesome. This chevron wallpaper makes for a fantastic desk background and would be the envy of all their friends!

2. Show an interest in what they like

homify Modern nursery/kids room
It's no use suggesting a Bob The Builder themed space if your teen has moved on from that! They might have liked it at one point but perhaps music is their main passion now. Find out what really drives your teen and suggest installing things that can support it, such as guitar stands on the wall. They'll (secretly) be chuffed that you were paying attention.

3. Keep them up-to-date

Quarto de um pequeno príncipe, Eliegi Ambrosi Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Eliegi Ambrosi Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern nursery/kids room
A multimedia section in your teen's room will ensure that you are a beloved parent and not just a killjoy that makes all the rules. A desktop for doing homework on, a games console for fun and a TV with a cracking sound system will definitely keep you in the good books.

4. Keep them out of your hair

Attic Teen Bedroom
Attic Teen Bedroom

A loft conversion, such as this one featured by The Interior Design Studio, is a great way to give your teen their own space and let them feel a little more grown up, especially if it comes with an en suite. You can also make sure they see plenty of daylight by installing their bed under some skylights so at least they'll get some vitamin D!

5. Gently encourage them to study

This furniture collection is no longer available
This furniture collection is no longer available

The general rule with teenagers is to gently encourage and not apply too much pressure. So, by adding a designated study area to their bedroom they can enjoy some autonomy and know that you trust them to stay ahead with their school work. Remember, you can still pop in to check on them, under the guise of bringing snacks!

6. Help them to be a lot more grown up

homify Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood Green
If there's one thing teenagers can't wait for it's adulthood. You can help them with this by steering them towards a far more grown up bedroom scheme. Ditch the bunk beds and cuddly toys and get them choosing rugs and double beds. They'll be leaving home at some point so at least you'll have a nice spare room at the end of it all.

7. Don't forget they are a social animal

Kamienica przy ul. Krasickiego, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
All teens like to lock themselves in their bedrooms with their friends so be sure to include some sociable seating. Whether you go for a sofa, bean bags or a futon is up to you but you don't want teens sprawling all over the floor, do you?

8. Unleash their creativity

Фрунзенская 24, KA KA Classic style nursery/kids room
Art is a great way to help your teen express themselves so why not plan a print buying trip, where they can choose some things they like and have them framed for their walls. There's nothing quite as nicely behaved as a teen who feels like a proper grown up.

If you have all this to look forward to, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Rooms For Children.

Would your teenager(s) like any of these ideas? Leave a comment below and let us know!

