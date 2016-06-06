8 cool ideas to create a teen-taming bedroom

’Urgh… Muuuum… my room is so lame!’ If you've ever had to suffer the indignant ranting of a tiresome teen as they flounce off to their bedroom in a sulk, you'll be keen to read on! We were all young once but remembering what would calm the nerves and temper of a tempestuous teenager can be tough. However, we think we've got some great ideas that might help you.

If you want to be in the running for Parent Of The Year, think about giving your teen's bedroom a significant style overhaul. You'll be surprised what additions will help to prevent hormone-induced strops so if you want to recapture a little Zen in your family home, you've come to the right place.