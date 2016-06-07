The Magnifying Glass House

Discover this house where the focus is on relaxing, comfort and family. The owners have crafted a special interior scheme that's formed of cool furniture and charming decorative touches that are bound to inspire.
There is also awe-inspiring architecture to marvel at. The creation by Amsterdam based architects, Blok Kats van Veer Architects, represents a life-sized version of a magnifying glass. Both front and rear façades are comprised of transparent glass that reach skywards, resulting in a spectacular sight for the eyes.
Amsterdam's newest residence rises skywards in a magnificent structure of glass, timber and metal. Those gorgeous panels of sustainable timber have been laid horizontally, emphasising the building's height and length.
Tones of grey and silver are infused within the grain of the timber, mimicking those present in the silver birches that are planted throughout this neighbourhood.
Plenty of consideration has gone into the landscaping with the uncomplicated garden being densely planted with small shrubs and creeper plants. Irrigation lines run extensively through the garden beds making it especially easy for the owners to maintain.
With a grand layout that has many rooms to fill the owners knew their décor wasn't going to be completed overnight. They threw their hearts into the project, searching high and low for the right pieces for their new home.
We must say that the décor they've crafted inside the living area is very trendy. There is a mix of items from varying styles that come together to form a contemporary scheme that's bursting with personality.
Some pieces of furniture are brand new but most were inherited from the owner's former house or are gems found in vintage shops. Among the furnishings is the distinctively clean and simple dining table, which is partnered with the lacquer chairs. Notice the way the gliding, arched supports of these chairs give the seat surface and legs a gracefully symmetrical look.
There is much to love about polished concrete underfoot but it's important to soften the look and feel of the concrete inside cosy spaces, such as the living room. In an interesting move, the owners have placed two rugs of vastly different materials and patterns on top of each other. Few would consider such a move but it works surprisingly well in this context.
Sitting centrally is the attractive two piece reading chair and footstool. The silver metal frame and dark black leather cushion brings classic appeal to the space. A decorative touch that caught our eye in this grand space was the copper vase sitting on top of the dining table, which appears to be some sort of creatively repurposed manufacturing item.
Now this is a perfect example of the modern kitchen! Polished concrete floors, stainless steel work surfaces and seamless cabinets with flawlessly integrated appliances tick all the right boxes.
Our attention is well and truly focused upon the custom built stainless steel unit. The whole thing sits flush within the dimensions of the room and is an incredible sight to behold. The great thing about stainless steel is that more than just being a pretty face, it also offers many practical and hygienic benefits.
Up on the second level is the home office. This room is furnished sparingly so as to not detract from the lovely internal architecture on show. However, the working station is fully equipped to ensure those working can be as productive as possible.
A must have for long work sessions is good lighting. With hints of Danish design, the lamp chosen in this office is retro inspired with its stylish barrel joint detail and sturdy rectangular base. Adjustable settings make it easy to control the strength of illumination, which is important for those working at all hours.
The owners have created their own blissful retreat with swathes of luxurious fabric and a bed fit for a sultan. With layer upon layer of luxe textiles, low-level resting and plenty of blue, this master bedroom embodies all things calm.
The linen chosen for the drapes has a beautiful weighty look to it, perfect for creating privacy and a hint of romance.
