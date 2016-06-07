The Magnifying Glass House

Discover this house where the focus is on relaxing, comfort and family. The owners have crafted a special interior scheme that's formed of cool furniture and charming decorative touches that are bound to inspire.

There is also awe-inspiring architecture to marvel at. The creation by Amsterdam based architects, Blok Kats van Veer Architects, represents a life-sized version of a magnifying glass. Both front and rear façades are comprised of transparent glass that reach skywards, resulting in a spectacular sight for the eyes.

Scroll down to see this beautiful project in detail…