A Lucky Family's Opulent Home

Evergreen firm Lenanski Architecture are uncannily innovative and crafty after years in the industry and are still delivering project after project of outstanding quality. Their most recent and brilliant creation is this magnificent mansion designed for the modern family.
The state-of-the-art contemporary structure is wrapped in beautiful metal panels, stone tiles and huge sheets of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain from the exterior. Inside, there are grand bedrooms all with personal en suites and sprawling living spaces filled with luxurious design details. However, the huge outdoor setting with swimming pool is the crown jewel of the home, as you will soon see.
Scroll down to discover it all…
The mansion is situated on a plot in the green outskirts of Krakow, Poland. Captured on a sunny day without a cloud in sight, the city's newest address demands attention with its timeless aesthetics. The unique structure sits at ease within its surroundings while providing a unique architectural style that appears to borrow from a number of different sources.
As one strolls through the perfectly maintained garden, one can detect a classic European influence and there are even hints of certain Japanese aesthetics at play.
Perhaps the home's best feature is the setting found at the rear. The architects have created a stunning private retreat for the family right in the middle of the city.
Whether they're sipping on their morning coffee or enjoying an evening meal, you can always be sure that the owners will be found here whenever possible.
A house of this stature deserves a swimming pool. There's no doubt that this pool would be the envy of the neighbours as it not only looks stunning but also provides the perfect space to enjoy the warm weather on offer.
The terrace is a perfect place to spend time in a shaded position, protected from the hot sunny rays. The deck chairs are a particularly great choice for the space and will no doubt be used at every opportunity for those wishing to make a dent in their novel.
With glass windows and doors, the connecting interior zone has been designed to take full advantage of the sounds and smells of the garden, allowing them to travel throughout the ground level.
The interior marries generous proportions with the finest contemporary appointments. The kitchen is a study of black and white, which act as a contrast to the warmer tones of the timber cabinets that surround the central work surfaces.
We can see a formal dining area that is situated adjacent to the kitchen. The dining area is enhanced by views of the garden and nature beyond through the wall of glass.
Moving further inside, you’ll notice that the design of the home's lounge area has a fluid, uninterrupted concept. The colour palette is a melange of neutral tones, complemented by pieces of furniture that possess a certain sculptural quality. Pay particular attention to those curvaceous sofas.
We are also big fans of how the rich timber floorboards bring warmth into the room, contrasting with the whites and creams that dominate the space.
The mansion has its own conservatory that's furnished with loungers and coffee table. Every aspect of this space is guaranteed to make those inside feel relaxed. The sense of openness is spectacular thanks to all that transparent glass, with one's line of sight extending all the way outside to the garden.
Overall, this home shows the advantages of choosing an accomplished firm who can coordinate every detail of both the interior and the exterior. Lenanski Architecture have achieved a well thought out home that was fully customised to meet the needs of their client.
