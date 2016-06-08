A Lucky Family's Opulent Home

Evergreen firm Lenanski Architecture are uncannily innovative and crafty after years in the industry and are still delivering project after project of outstanding quality. Their most recent and brilliant creation is this magnificent mansion designed for the modern family.

The state-of-the-art contemporary structure is wrapped in beautiful metal panels, stone tiles and huge sheets of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain from the exterior. Inside, there are grand bedrooms all with personal en suites and sprawling living spaces filled with luxurious design details. However, the huge outdoor setting with swimming pool is the crown jewel of the home, as you will soon see.

