Brilliant bathroom mirrors

A bathroom without a mirror is simply not complete. The details of facial care and oral hygiene often can not be accomplished without being able to see what your are doing. On top of this, mirrors also give this normally rather small room a more spacious effect. But what kind of mirror do you want in your bathroom? Should it be part of a modern bathroom design? Or do you prefer it to reflect the rustic style of the rest of your home? In this ideabook, we will help you decide by showing you a some beautiful, stylish and special bathroom mirrors.