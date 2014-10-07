Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Brilliant bathroom mirrors

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

A bathroom without a mirror is simply not complete. The details of facial care and oral hygiene often can not be accomplished without being able to see what your are doing. On top of this, mirrors also give this normally rather small room a more spacious effect. But what kind of mirror do you want in your bathroom? Should it be part of a modern bathroom design? Or do you prefer it to reflect the rustic style of the rest of your home? In this ideabook, we will help you decide by showing you a some beautiful, stylish and special bathroom mirrors.

Offices of the 21st century
What do you think of these bathroom mirrors? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks