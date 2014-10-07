Bedroom furniture: dreamy night stands

After a bed, the bedside table might just be the most important piece of bedroom furniture. Sometimes called a nightstand or a night table, the bedside table acts as sort of a bedroom version of the coffee table, providing a resting place for items like a bedside lamp, a glass of water, and the piles of books and magazines that always seem to collect by the bed. But finding the right night table can be tricky. You want something that is both functional and stylish, that compliments the décor of the room without overwhelming it. Today, we present some nightstands from our own UK experts. There is sure to be something for every style!