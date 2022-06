The floor is covered with a high quality carpet and the walls are decorated with colourful wall decals—but what about the ceiling? We tend to shy away from decorating the tops of our rooms, and often leave them conventionally white. But maybe it’s time for something new. After all, it can be very easy to give the ceiling a different look. In this ideabook, we will show you how you can bring some variety to the upper reaches of your apartment or your house using light, colours or wallpaper.