6 versatile wall materials that would make your home look fab

If you've been labouring under the notion that walls are pretty boring and all you can do is either paint them or add wallpaper, prepare to have your mind blown. There are so many incredible materials out there that make a huge impact and you'll be inspired beyond belief.
From amazing external finishes to statement interior ideas, we think we've found some of the most unusual and impactful wall ideas out there. If you fancy trying something a little bit different, today is your lucky day!
A great way to add some different texture to the exterior of your house, fibre cement really makes a big impression. Furthermore, it's also a solid, waterproof barrier! Protection and style all in one and it's not a hugely expensive material to work with either.
We think this charming home, from L+R Architecture, really looks the business and just think what a difference it could make to your home.
Moulded plastic is such a futuristic material but don't feel as though it has to be reserved for funky furniture as it also makes an utterly incredible alternative to traditional wall finishes. The really great thing is that you can have any finish that you like, within reason, so cool patterns and different looks are simple to achieve.
This starburst version looks terrific and has transformed what could have been just another living room into an eye-catching and unique space.
Wood might not be a ground breaking wall material but the impact it has cannot be denied. Adding a far more organic and warm feel to any room, it naturally bends and acclimatises to any size and shape of surface, making it one of the most flexible finishes out there.
Don't worry that you will make your home feel like a sauna by adding in wood panelling as we think it looks chic and classic!
Glass is still considered to be a luxury interior design product and we can see why. Adding a new level of beautiful design flair to any home, it offers a great deal of personalisation options as you can opt for etched or even stained versions.
For rooms that need a little extra light whilst retaining privacy, we think frosted glass is a great wall option. It's the perfect choice for a high-end bathroom installation!
Tiles are a steadfast wall covering but how you choose to install them can make a huge difference. If you love the practicality that ceramics offer but don't want to opt for simple square designs, there are now a myriad of styles to choose from and experiment with.
We love these hexagon versions and they are so on trend at the moment, offering you an easy way to embrace the geometric fashion.
Natural stone can't help but add an element of luxury to any room. While you perhaps previously thought it is really only suitable for floors or even kitchen worktops, we think your walls will happily accept a little organic injection of style.
Luxe, dramatic and stylish, natural stone really makes the most sociable areas of your home pop and you can warm up the space with some statement soft furnishings as a delicious contrast. Divine!
For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bringing Blank Walls To Life!