The Modern Rustic Home with Views to Kill For

You might think that the words modern and rustic don't seem like they would partner too naturally but once you see this project from Hall + Bednarczyk Architects you'll change your mind. It really is the perfect combination of modern space creation with a traditional exterior. And to say that the views this property enjoys are enviable is putting it mildly.
Combining traditional stonework with modern glazing and an interior scheme that is cutting edge, we know that you are going to love this home. Feel inspired and see how you can add a little subtle modernity to a heritage or character property!
Depending on which angle you view this house from, you could be forgiven for assuming this is nothing more than a traditional cottage in a chocolate box village. However, there is so much more to this house than meets the eye !
Happily situated in a location with spectacular views, the period stonework makes a big impression. After taking a closer look you can also see that new windows and a modern corner segment don't take anything away from the original charm.
What a staggeringly lovely house, which is so generous in both its proportions and stature. It looks every inch the traditional country cottage home and that's thanks to the discreet restoration and improvement works that have been undertaken.
Muted tones featured in the stonework and on the roof keep this an understated and beautiful build and it's great to see that even the new windows have been kept to a suitably traditional colour. No white uPVC here!
When you have a wonderful view like this home does, you'd be remiss not to try and make the most of it in some way. We love the inclusion of this large glazed corner, through which the owners are able to enjoy uninterrupted views out into the garden and surrounding area. Isn't it amazing how seamlessly it works?
By keeping the styling simple and chic, this modern fixture hasn't detracted from the original beauty of the house at all. In fact, it's added to it and is the perfect way to allow in more light.
We keep talking about what a terrific example of era blending this house is but you can really see it from here. Chunky stone walls add a note of traditional authority and a modern front door simply complements it. Had something a little more industrial been added, we don't think it would have been so harmonious. A wooden door is the perfect finishing touch.
More exceptionally simple glazing allows for maximum light penetration but, once again, doesn't take anything away from the original structure.
From here you can not only admire the sleek, modern interior design scheme but also drink in the gloriousness of the view. Can you imagine the delight of sitting at this table for meals, surrounded by all that perfect greenery? It's a work of art.
At every turn the best facets of this house have been supported, amplified and never overshadowed, which is what we find so intriguing. Modern and traditional styles really can work together. You just need the right design team by your side to make it happen!
