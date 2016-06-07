The Modern Rustic Home with Views to Kill For

You might think that the words modern and rustic don't seem like they would partner too naturally but once you see this project from Hall + Bednarczyk Architects you'll change your mind. It really is the perfect combination of modern space creation with a traditional exterior. And to say that the views this property enjoys are enviable is putting it mildly.

Combining traditional stonework with modern glazing and an interior scheme that is cutting edge, we know that you are going to love this home. Feel inspired and see how you can add a little subtle modernity to a heritage or character property!