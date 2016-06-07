5 reasons L-shaped kitchens could be your best option

If you're considering overhauling your kitchen you might be thinking about embracing a new shape. In that case, we think you need to appreciate the virtues of an L-shaped installation because not only are they a practical way to organise one of your most social rooms, they also look great.
We've highlighted what we think are some of the key selling points of L-shaped kitchens so take a look and be sure to consider making your space a little more L-ovely when you revamp!
One of the key benefits of an L-shaped kitchen is that they offer so much more capacity for storage than say, a galley set up. Even better is that you can add in more cupboards without feeling as though you have lost any valuable floorspace.
By reserving one long wall simply for storage and not just appliances, we believe you'll be shocked by just how much organisational potential you can unlock.
An L-shaped kitchen naturally allows you to have more people within the space, which means less tripping over each other and trying to reach the same area via one access path. if nothing else, this is a great way to get a little more help at family mealtimes.
By keeping the main worktop area away from the cooker you can have more than one keen cook in situ at once. Just think how much extra exercise you'll get walking from one area to another!
Being such a vital addition to your kitchen, a sink naturally seems to attract all the dirt, grime and dirty dishes that a day accrues. If you have an L-shaped kitchen you could take advantage of the extra space and install two. What a bonus!
We think having one sink designated for hand washing and one for dirty dishes is a good idea as that would help contain all the mess and untidiness to one area.
An L-shaped kitchen is such a cool use of space but it also offers you the chance to get creative with the materials that you use as each wall is essentially a separate entity. We think this space, captured by Pixcity, is a great example of what we mean.
Effortlessly combining stone, wood and plaster, this eclectic and heady mix looks wonderful and really unique. After all, who said every wall has to look the same?
If you have your heart set on having an island in your kitchen, nothing will work better than an L-shaped kitchen. As it naturally sets the layout into the correct proportions, you'll be able to seamlessly integrate a freestanding unit.
You can't deny the genius of L-shaped kitchens now, can you? Not when you see how versatile, practical and spacious they are. We are certainly thinking about giving our own space an overhaul and will be sure to consider adding in some extra L-uxury!
