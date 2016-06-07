Before and After: Basic and Bleak to Devastatingly Chic

Taikeisha must have wondered what they'd gotten themselves into when they were drafted in to totally transform a formerly sad and abandoned flat, but they obviously love to rise to a challenge! What they have managed to create is so far removed from what was originally there that we are genuinely shocked.

Enjoying a semi-industrial feel with retro and classic flavours thrown in for good measure, this newly updated space looks tremendous. But don't just take our word for it, have a look for yourself…