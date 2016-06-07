Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After: Basic and Bleak to Devastatingly Chic

press profile homify press profile homify
テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
Loading admin actions …

Taikeisha must have wondered what they'd gotten themselves into when they were drafted in to totally transform a formerly sad and abandoned flat, but they obviously love to rise to a challenge! What they have managed to create is so far removed from what was originally there that we are genuinely shocked.

Enjoying a semi-industrial feel with retro and classic flavours thrown in for good measure, this newly updated space looks tremendous. But don't just take our word for it, have a look for yourself…

Before: Now that's a big job!

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

Never let it be said that this is a team that shies away from a task that requires a lot of work as this montage eloquently demonstrates just how stuck in they got with this project. Taking the former incarnation of this space to task, no surface was left untouched.

You might think that painting and treating the floors isn't too much of a big job but you'd be wrong. Every single surface in every room had to be totally revamped and that's a lot of square metres to cover, even in a small flat.

Before: Potential in spades but no style

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

You can't deny that this space had a ton of potential right from the word go but all those terrible finishes, unworkable patterns and impersonal layouts really had to go. They were all just shrinking the space and draining it of any creativity.

The large number of windows is certainly a bonus and though we can see the potential for something truly beautiful, the amount of work needed would put us, and many other people, off even trying!

After: Easy and laid back

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

Wow! Doesn't this space look incredible now? It's amazing what a pared back interior scheme can do and, with all the industrial touches now in place, it really looks exquisite. We think there is new loft-style appeal to this living room / kitchen now.

All the retro furniture adds a dimension of fun and perfectly balances all the more commercial touches. The result is a welcoming, stylish space that has a character all of its own and really reflects the aesthetic of the owners.

After: Devastatingly chic

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

It might have been a big task to get to this point but we think you'll agree it was well worth the time and effort. It's great to see a daring design choice, in the form of a black wall, taking centre stage as it perfectly drives the whole interior design scheme.

The richness of the floor looks astonishing against the black. With piquant white accents, this is a room that really stands on its own yet also works in a wider sense. Delightful!

After: Perfectly placed

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

You have to love any space that feels as perfectly proportioned and laid out as this one. The ideal workspace, we think there is such an easy going, laid back vibe here that productivity must be amazing. Retro furniture accents once again really liven up the area, helping to prevent it feeling too serious. We are desperate to claim that fabulous green sofa!

From uninspiring and drab, this home has been totally upgraded and improved to be a haven of cool styling and chic design. Don't you just love it?

For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: The Incredible Restored Villa.

5 reasons L-shaped kitchens could be your best option
Would you love to live and work in a space like this? Would you be willing to tackle such a substantial project? Share your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks