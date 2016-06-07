Before and After: Basic and Bleak to Devastatingly Chic

Taikeisha must have wondered what they'd gotten themselves into when they were drafted in to totally transform a formerly sad and abandoned flat, but they obviously love to rise to a challenge! What they have managed to create is so far removed from what was originally there that we are genuinely shocked.
Enjoying a semi-industrial feel with retro and classic flavours thrown in for good measure, this newly updated space looks tremendous. But don't just take our word for it, have a look for yourself…
Never let it be said that this is a team that shies away from a task that requires a lot of work as this montage eloquently demonstrates just how stuck in they got with this project. Taking the former incarnation of this space to task, no surface was left untouched.
You might think that painting and treating the floors isn't too much of a big job but you'd be wrong. Every single surface in every room had to be totally revamped and that's a lot of square metres to cover, even in a small flat.
You can't deny that this space had a ton of potential right from the word go but all those terrible finishes, unworkable patterns and impersonal layouts really had to go. They were all just shrinking the space and draining it of any creativity.
The large number of windows is certainly a bonus and though we can see the potential for something truly beautiful, the amount of work needed would put us, and many other people, off even trying!
Wow! Doesn't this space look incredible now? It's amazing what a pared back interior scheme can do and, with all the industrial touches now in place, it really looks exquisite. We think there is new loft-style appeal to this living room / kitchen now.
All the retro furniture adds a dimension of fun and perfectly balances all the more commercial touches. The result is a welcoming, stylish space that has a character all of its own and really reflects the aesthetic of the owners.
It might have been a big task to get to this point but we think you'll agree it was well worth the time and effort. It's great to see a daring design choice, in the form of a black wall, taking centre stage as it perfectly drives the whole interior design scheme.
The richness of the floor looks astonishing against the black. With piquant white accents, this is a room that really stands on its own yet also works in a wider sense. Delightful!
You have to love any space that feels as perfectly proportioned and laid out as this one. The ideal workspace, we think there is such an easy going, laid back vibe here that productivity must be amazing. Retro furniture accents once again really liven up the area, helping to prevent it feeling too serious. We are desperate to claim that fabulous green sofa!
From uninspiring and drab, this home has been totally upgraded and improved to be a haven of cool styling and chic design. Don't you just love it?
