10 conversational living rooms you won't stop talking about

While many living rooms are set up to be suitable for television watching and general relaxation, we have to admit that we have a real affinity for those that are designed to encourage a little more conversation and interaction. It's all about how you set your sofas up so ditch the optimum screen positioning and embrace a little face-to-face furniture arrangement.
If you're not sure that could be for you, we've found some of the most beautiful and perfectly sociable living rooms out there and have brought them all together to give you a little inspiration. Get ready to turn off the TV and start talking!
Interior Desires have created the ultimate conversational living room here and they haven't negated fun for family time either! The bright curved sofa is an absolute show-stopper and really positions everyone to enjoy some quality time.
How stunning is this lounge? A perfect ski lodge feel has been captured by the plethora of natural wood and then two huge slouchy sofas, divided by a mammoth coffee table, are prominently positioned opposite each other for a little evening engagement. Wonderful!
In any family home there will be different tastes to take into account. We love that this living room has been set up to encourage easy chat while also accounting for different relaxation styles. Single chairs, a comfortable sofa and even something antique all add personality but, most importantly, face each other.
The muted colours in this seaside-themed room are a delight and thanks to the absence of TV, all the entertainment comes from happy conversation between seated individuals. The close proximity of all the seating really lends itself to cosy chats!
Even large homes can create a wonderfully conversational living room by setting the sofas opposite each other. We think this resplendent example is nothing short of inspirational. Those sofas look good enough to nap on and a perfectly positioned coffee table certainly adds potential for long evenings talking over a fine Merlot.
If there are just two of you in the house, setting up an over-the-top living room complete with huge sofas might not be something you are interested in but you can still enjoy the benefits of a conversational space.
Perfectly positioned single-seater chairs will allow you the closeness you want. This example shows that only a woodburner or a nice view will distract you from one another!
We love this funky and eclectic living room. Not only because the seating is perfectly set up to encourage open conversation, but because the design scheme itself would no doubt be a topic of discussion. Talk about an endless source of discursive inspiration! We could wax lyrical about that dining table for hours alone.
If you like your home to have a cosy and unique feel, you can create the ultimate conversational living room by keeping the chairs to a minimum. Don't believe us? Then just take a look at this extraordinary cubbyhole! With room for at least three people, we think this is the perfect spot for some real bonding.
A conversational living room doesn't have to be plain or boring but we do think it's a good idea to try and minimise the multimedia distractions. By all means include lots of fabulous accessories but always remember that you want to be facing your fellow talkers.
We think this room is amazingly eclectic and stylish without being distracting.
In an open plan room you would naturally assume that conversation flows freely but we think this example shows just how well a little cosy corner can work when you want to get the chat really flowing. The sofas section off the corner effortlessly and, best of all, there's no TV to get in the way of a frank chat!
