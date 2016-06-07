10 conversational living rooms you won't stop talking about

While many living rooms are set up to be suitable for television watching and general relaxation, we have to admit that we have a real affinity for those that are designed to encourage a little more conversation and interaction. It's all about how you set your sofas up so ditch the optimum screen positioning and embrace a little face-to-face furniture arrangement.

If you're not sure that could be for you, we've found some of the most beautiful and perfectly sociable living rooms out there and have brought them all together to give you a little inspiration. Get ready to turn off the TV and start talking!