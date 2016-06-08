Period Home Gets a Space Age Facelift

We've said it before and we'll say it again: adding an ultra contemporary extension to the back of a period home is not an easy task. We've seen plenty of examples of it not quite working as well as you might think but then, out of the mire comes a shining example of what can be accomplished with the right vision and execution. That's what we are going to show you today.

Space Group Architects have managed to seamlessly integrate a modern rear extension with a traditional Victorian house. However, instead of using subtle and similar design they opted to be totally brazen in their approach to the differences between the two parts of the home.

Prepare for lift off as this space age kitchen is about to send your brain into orbit!