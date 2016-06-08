Period Home Gets a Space Age Facelift

We've said it before and we'll say it again: adding an ultra contemporary extension to the back of a period home is not an easy task. We've seen plenty of examples of it not quite working as well as you might think but then, out of the mire comes a shining example of what can be accomplished with the right vision and execution. That's what we are going to show you today.
Space Group Architects have managed to seamlessly integrate a modern rear extension with a traditional Victorian house. However, instead of using subtle and similar design they opted to be totally brazen in their approach to the differences between the two parts of the home.
Prepare for lift off as this space age kitchen is about to send your brain into orbit!
You think of Victorian houses and it's all original cast iron fireplaces, decorative coving and stripped wood floors, right? Well, that might be the case in other parts of this house but when it comes to the new extension we think the funky eclectic touches are out of this world.
From here you can already see what a decidedly modern addition this is but then, slap bang in the middle, we see an enclosed tree. What a staggeringly eye-catching central feature! It might not be traditional but it sure is cool and interesting.
This isn't like any galley kitchen we have ever seen before but we are utterly infatuated. The long, sleek lines of the space, coupled with the high ceiling and glass roof panels is sending us spiralling. And we haven't yet mentioned the under cabinet lighting.
Reaching out into the open plan rear space, this kitchen looks like it means business as well as having a natural appeal that makes us gravitate towards it. For a space like this, we might even consider taking cooking lessons!
Now we can really start to see where the styling of the original house and the new extension have come together to create something beautiful. Pared back natural bricks make the ideal background for the stark, serious black cabinets and that lighting adds such warmth.
There is a really intrinsic connection to the outdoors in this house and it's there at every turn, especially as the glass roof opens up the space into the sky and keeps the dark features looking stylish, not overbearing. We think this area is so perfectly put together.
What a dream it must be to stand cooking at this hob while being able to converse with other family members and friends who are sat at the dining table. While the plethora of light in this room is gorgeous, we can't help thinking that at night, with a starry ceiling, this must also be an exceptional dinner party hangout.
What keeps staggering us about this room is just how precise everything is without feeling too serious. It's a fine line to tread but with all the sharp angles, gorgeous glass and dark surfaces this manages to be both a welcoming and engaging space.
Just so you can see that this extension really has been added to a traditional Victorian house, here's the proof. Though still stylish, warm and perfectly executed, this living room is the polar opposite of the modern addition and we have to say that we love the audaciousness of the contrast.
We think this home is a perfect example of just how many boundaries design can push while still creating something stunning and covetable at the end. We wonder how many of you are now also dreaming up your own ultra contemporary kitchen…
