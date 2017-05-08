8 smart ways to make your small living room a style giant

Small living rooms don't need to be devoid of accessories or style in order to look as big as possible. If that's what you thought, prepare to have your eyes opened to all the possibilities that a petite lounge has to offer. The key is to think creatively, use the space well and not try to do too much in one spot.
Take a look at our top tips for working with a small living room and see if we might have stumbled on some ideas that will help open up your space!
In a small room, dark or rich colours will have a decidedly huge impact by shrinking the space even more. With little light being reflected, a dark space will naturally feel more enclosed so you will want to try and avoid that.
Light, airy colours will be your best bet for creating more space so try to stick to pastels, whites and creams but accessorise with vibrant hues if you can't live without them.
Mirrors aren't just a great vanity item, they are also a tried and tested interior design tool that, when placed in a good position to reflect natural light, can help to make even the smallest of rooms feel twice the size. A little optical illusion never hurt anyone.
We love this space, from Tommaso Bettini, and think that the wall mirror is working wonders to make the room feel far larger.
Who doesn't love a funky pattern now and then? We all do but when it comes to making the most of a small living room you will want to steer clear of using too many in such a tiny area. Even if you keep the rest of the space fairly neutral, lots of patterns will distract the eye and give the impression of less room.
We think that cushions or a throw can be a fabulous way to add some patterned perfection to your home but always remember that less is most definitely more in this case.
The more simple your floor, the larger it will feel. So, while you might love the rug in this picture, you can already see what effect it is having on the perceived floorspace. A neutral tone of carpet or plain floorboards will work best for enlarging the room.
If you still like the idea of a living room rug, have one by all means but we suggest you opt for something smaller or a little plainer.
You don't have to go the whole hog with minimalism to get the benefits of the movement so why not just adopt a few of the main principles in a bid to make your living room feel larger? It's a simple and fairly prescriptive style to follow so we know you won't struggle.
Remove clutter, keep colours light and include handy storage to really have a massive impact on how your room functions and looks.
Even small living rooms often have to serve a multifunctional purpose so if you have a few things that absolutely need to live in your space, be sure to carefully plan where they will go. You want them to be usable but not too impactful.
We think your corners are a great place to start as so many people leave them unused. However, with a little thought you might find that your bookcase can sit in a corner and take up far less room than if it was against a large wall.
Is cleaning your home a bit of a chore? Absolutely, but when you are tackling small spaces and trying to make the most of them, cleanliness is next to roominess as far as we're concerned. It really is amazing how much more room you will have just by being a little tidier.
Always try to keep larger surfaces, such as coffee tables, clear of too much clutter and make sure everyone in the house knows to pick up after themselves because it'll otherwise be a thankless task for you to shoulder alone.
A small room will always feel exponentially larger when it has access to a fantastic light source. Nevertheless, even if you can't install a whole wall of windows, you can still brighten up your space with some clever light bulbs that imitate natural daylight.
Keep your curtains open, blinds up and the light flowing and you'll soon find that even a small room feels far bigger, more airy and a lot more positive!
