Before and After: Giving a Tiny Home a Big New Personality

How do you give a space that is inoffensive and functional a makeover that totally transforms it beyond recognition whilst retaining a homely feel? You ask Auraprojekt to take control of the redesign, that's how! With a penchant for cool electronics and colourful accents, this is a team that thrives in dull or uninspiring environments and overhauls them to become unique, covetable spaces.

Today's project takes a small living room/kitchen that is borderline boring and turns it into a heavenly space, which any modern art fan would kill for. Are you ready to get funky? Then let's take a walk on the colourful side!