Before and After: Giving a Tiny Home a Big New Personality

How do you give a space that is inoffensive and functional a makeover that totally transforms it beyond recognition whilst retaining a homely feel? You ask Auraprojekt to take control of the redesign, that's how! With a penchant for cool electronics and colourful accents, this is a team that thrives in dull or uninspiring environments and overhauls them to become unique, covetable spaces.
Today's project takes a small living room/kitchen that is borderline boring and turns it into a heavenly space, which any modern art fan would kill for. Are you ready to get funky? Then let's take a walk on the colourful side!
We normally like white walls and neutral spaces but in this case, with the pale grey corner sofa, it just looks so dull. You certainly wouldn't fancy curling up in here after a tough day at work, would you? Even the floor looks drab next to these basic colours.
The room itself looks like a decent size and has clearly been well finished but, apart from that, we see nothing that inspires us here at all.
Adding accent colours to a dull space might not be a ground-breaking idea but the way in which they have been used is nothing short of genius. Far from being recklessly added, the vibrant sunshine yellow and aqua blue accessories here have been placed in the exact perfect spots to have maximum impact.
Channelling distinctly retro vibes with the scheme, the blue wall shelves are the perfect highlight and make light work of adding display and storage functionality, which in turn allows personal items to improve the space even more. Amazing!
It's a small kitchen so how can you make it smaller still? Fill it with clutter and make sure all the surfaces are covered with unnecessary items. What a shame that people can't see the virtue in keeping a tidy home when the dimensions are a little bijou.
The kitchen itself actually looks quite pretty, modern and perfectly usable, if only the worktops were actually accessible. Some extra lighting would also perhaps be good to brighten up this corner.
Well, how much better is this? With all the clutter and mess removed, some crystal clear and bright lighting in place and a decent view of the corner, we can see this is a perfect little cooking haven. It looks so much bigger without any mess in there!
A simple white and grey colour scheme matches the rest of the space and with just a couple of subtle accent colour references, such as the blue glass bottles in the background, everything is tied nicely together without going overboard.
We know that television programmes are the real entertainment but don't you find this sad installation just a bit too drab? You certainly wouldn't want to curl up on the sofa and stare at this scene, would you? However, one thing we will say is that all the hidden wiring is a nice touch.
We can't help thinking that this wall just needs a little pizazz or something fun…
We couldn't have foreseen this but we can love it! What a massive change, which has really made this a multimedia centre to die for.
Handy storage, a space enlarging mirror and a colour-changing surround all add so much character and fun to this formerly boring wall. We are now really starting to see the value in a handful of vibrant accent colours. Where do we sign up?
