12 sublime kitchen islands that will make your mouth water

Kitchen islands are one of those special items that everybody seems to dream of but not everybody has. It can be a real shame when your space is too small to accommodate one but are you really thinking outside the box enough? They don't always have to be huge, rectangular and cumbersome, you know.

We've found some amazing islands that we know will inspire you to think about your space a little differently and perhaps embrace some radical shapes and styles. Added to this is that fact that we have also discovered some super bright, vibrantly coloured islands as well.

Are you ready to be whisked away to a land of perfect, cool and unusual kitchen additions? Then let's go!