12 sublime kitchen islands that will make your mouth water

Kitchen islands are one of those special items that everybody seems to dream of but not everybody has. It can be a real shame when your space is too small to accommodate one but are you really thinking outside the box enough? They don't always have to be huge, rectangular and cumbersome, you know.
We've found some amazing islands that we know will inspire you to think about your space a little differently and perhaps embrace some radical shapes and styles. Added to this is that fact that we have also discovered some super bright, vibrantly coloured islands as well.
Are you ready to be whisked away to a land of perfect, cool and unusual kitchen additions? Then let's go!
Glenn Medioni clearly didn't get the memo about all islands needing to look the same, hence this amazing installation has been put to good use. A masterclass in how to use monochrome styling in your home, we love the unusual modern art feel to this sculpted island.
Think all kitchen islands need to be square or rectangular? Think again! This winding curve makes sure it puts the dimensions of the room to good use and that glass shelf acting as a dining area? Divine!
Well, hello rustic kitchen of our dreams! The island looks like an antique sideboard that has been repurposed and we are really feeling that country chic vibe. The marble top really adds a nuance of luxury and we are all about the high end finishes.
We know that we said not every island has to be huge but if you have the space, why not make yours as big as possible? This marble and wood version has literally blown everything out of proportion with its grandiose size but we can't help loving its audaciousness. Who needs worktops when you have this?
Got a little dark side lurking in you somewhere? Let it out to play with a gothic kitchen island and we think you'll love the impact it has on your kitchen. Matching your storage cupboards will also really heighten the impact as you can see in this mind-blowing example.
Is it a chic and modern kitchen? Or a spaceship command centre? Who can tell? What we do know is that we love whatever it is! The long lines, uninterrupted white space and multifunctional practicality makes this so much more than an island. It's a worktop, storage centre and dining table, all rolled into one!
You don't have to include every colour in the spectrum in your home to enjoy the natural pick me up that vibrant hues offer but we do love this kitchen island, complete with aqua blue shelves. Such a vivid contrast against the white of the rest of the room!
Islands are so much more than a brag-worthy addition to your kitchen. They can also be fabulous pieces of furniture that make other items easier to integrate. We love this island, which seamlessly transforms into a dining table, complete with bench seating.
When houses demonstrate a desire to be as much art as they are a practical residence, we always get excited. So, imagine our joy at finding this incredible island. The material is so tactile but it's the angle that it is leaning at that really grabs our attention.
Just… wow. We don't think we need to say much more than that. The natural granite worktop says more than we ever could about style, daring design and unique aesthetics. It's just such an organic look and we want it for ourselves!
To make a big statement in your kitchen, we don't think you can go wrong with a huge island crafted out of a solid, almost overbearing material. This stainless version looks absolutely amazing and brings a real sense of purpose and authority to the space. That artistic lighting fixture is the perfect companion.
We hope you didn't think that islands only come in a few colours and materials. Just in case you did, here is the proof that anything goes. We love this super sunny yellow version that perfectly matches with the rest of the kitchen. What an amazing feature! Can we get one in neon pink, please?
