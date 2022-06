Today on homify 360°, we look at an eco-friendly house in Hyde Park, a suburb outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. The house was designed by Daffonchio & Associates Architects, an award winning firm whose work focuses on environmental impact and the effect that architecture has on its inhabitants. In such a sunny part of the world, temperature control and outdoor living space are vital components of home design. This home in Hyde Park suggests creative solutions in a stylish, modern manner.